A Nigerian bride has shared a video showing the special souvenirs she prepared for her asoebi girls at her wedding

In a video, she filled several customised bottles with red oil and packaged them for her bridesmaids

Mixed reactions trailed the video as some netizens supported the idea while others were not satisfied with the souvenirs

A Nigerian bride went the extra mile to show her appreciation to her bridesmaids with a unique souvenir.

Her gesture however sparked a mix of reactions online as some netizens expressed displeasure over the gift.

Bride packages palm oil for bridesmaids Photo credit: Anchiy/Getty Images, @babynurseqeebah/TikTok. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: TikTok

Bride packages palm oil for bridesmaids

The bride, who shared the video on TikTok via her handle @babynurseqeebah, had carefully filled customised bottles with red oil, a staple commodity in her village.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to her, she wanted to share a piece of her heritage with her closest friends, who had supported her on her special day.

"I wanted to give my bridesmaid a special gift from my village," she said.

The video showed the bride carefully pouring the palm oil into the bottles, which were specially packaged for her bridesmaids.

Reactions as bride packages palm oil for bridesmaids

Not everyone was impressed with the souvenir, with some netizens expressing their disappointment on TikTok.

@Cassandra said:

"Make I pay asoebi money dem gimme oil as souvenirs. Make nobody separate fight."

Cas said:

"I nor Dey even gree. Refund me asap nai everybody go Dey hear."

@Lucy prestige wrote:

"This is soooooo good not that rubber."

@Innocent Queensly said:

"You for add 2 cup of beans abeg for urgent rescue."

@vickyadex stated:

"It actually makes sense."

@BLUNT wrote:

"Very thoughtful oooo."

@TEE &TEE JEWELRY'S reacted:

"New update."

@vickyadex said:

"Congratulations."

@amiramirabel4 said:

"Person buy asoebi 25k. U dea give dem 800 nair oil."

@Sherezure said:

"Na Wetin I go share for una be this."

@Perryztouch commented:

"Na watin I go share be this o."

@user9555530017696 added:

"If I no tear ur wedding gown dan dan dan."

Watch the video below:

Lady displays souvenirs from CHIVIDO wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pretty Nigerian lady who had the opportunity to attend CHIVIDO 2024 showed the wedding's souvenirs.

Inside her bag of souvenirs was a gift bag from Inifinix that had very expensive accessories like AirPods.

Source: Legit.ng