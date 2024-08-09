Former Nigerian Teacher Reunites with Primary 4 Student After 16 Years, Speaks on Her Transformation
- A Nigerian man recently reunited with his former student after 16 years, and the heartwarming moment was captured in a video that quickly went viral
- In the clip, the man reminisces about teaching the woman in primary 4 back in 2008, marveling at how much she has grown since then
- The teacher and his former pupil shared a brief but touching reunion, filled with laughter and fond memories of their time together
A Nigerian man was delighted to reconnect with a former student after 16 years, and the touching reunion was shared in a video that has since gone viral.
The video shows the man reflecting on his days as a primary school teacher, remembering how he taught the woman when she was in primary 4 back in 2008.
Now all grown up, the two shared a brief but joyous meeting, reminiscing and laughing about the old days. The video was posted by @apostledrbaidoo.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Strong Man said:
“She resembles you ooo.”
Young Boss wrote:
“Madam paaa 4 inches s3n feet or inches?”
Nana O:
“4inches PAA! Doctor Esi is not giving a good account of the foundation you gave oh! Are you sure you taught her well.”
Dr. Baidoo:
“She was just creating fun.”
Kitsiki2:
“4 inches how! for height eeeeiiiii.”
In a related story, Legit.ng earlier reported that a female teacher, @debson76, was moved to tears as she met a lawyer who happened to be her student years back in class 2.
Female teacher meets her former student
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of a female teacher who met one of her former students who is now a doctor has gained attention.
The teacher took the time out of excitement to record a video with the doctor, who was dressed in his working uniform.
It was obvious that the woman was proud of the student who had gone on in life to become a medical practitioner.
Source: Legit.ng
