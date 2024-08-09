A Nigerian man recently reunited with his former student after 16 years, and the heartwarming moment was captured in a video that quickly went viral

A Nigerian man was delighted to reconnect with a former student after 16 years, and the touching reunion was shared in a video that has since gone viral.

The video shows the man reflecting on his days as a primary school teacher, remembering how he taught the woman when she was in primary 4 back in 2008.

Now all grown up, the two shared a brief but joyous meeting, reminiscing and laughing about the old days. The video was posted by @apostledrbaidoo.

Strong Man said:

“She resembles you ooo.”

Young Boss wrote:

“Madam paaa 4 inches s3n feet or inches?”

Nana O:

“4inches PAA! Doctor Esi is not giving a good account of the foundation you gave oh! Are you sure you taught her well.”

Dr. Baidoo:

“She was just creating fun.”

Kitsiki2:

“4 inches how! for height eeeeiiiii.”

