A Nigerian lady shared a video of her playful landlady while addressing some people's red flag about renting a house

According to her, some people believe they cannot live in a house where their landlady also resides

However, the happy lady posted a lovely video of her landlady dancing and entertaining her at home with her face beaming with smiles

A Nigerian lady has challenged a common perception about renting a house where the landlady also resides.

She shared a lovely video that showcased her landlady's playful side, dancing and entertaining her at home with a beaming smile.

Landlady dances for her tenant Photo credit: @pearl_lash/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady gushes over her adorable landlady

In the clip, the lady, identified as @pearl_lash, gushed over her fantastic relationship with her landlady.

While sharing the video, she kicked against the notion that living with a landlady can be uncomfortable.

Her landlady's carefree spirit and warm hospitality were evident in the clip as she danced and laughed with her tenant.

"POV: I can't stay in a house where landlady lives. See my own landlady," the proud lady captioned the video.

Reactions as lady shows off landlady

TikTok users stormed the comments section to gush over the duo's relationship.

@Royaltyzee.local cui said:

"My landlord ehhhhh very good man I'm moving out this year after 4 years cos I need a bigger space. God bless that man, constant water when our transformer spoilt he connected gen for us for 3 mnths."

@Wellness_by_Amy wrote:

"My landlady is an angel. She is my baby’s second mum."

@Adefunmilayo said:

"My former landlady was like this she's just like my mom. God bless their good heart."

@purity said:

"My landlady is like a mother to me for 4 yrs now since I started staying alone. Always giving me advice. I just love that woman."

@tam9470 said:

"My own landlady she such an amazing woman. Anytime I remember and talk about her I always send prayers to her and her children biko. That woman na real mother."

@estyconcept39 said:

"My own landlord is good o but his children especially those his ladies that came back to stay omo ahhhhh. They be error."

@Styledbyjoke added:

"You’re definitely a good person some tenants go dey behave like bastarrd and dey except landlady or landlord not to react. Shey dem no be human ni."

Watch the video below:

Landlord's beautiful daughter feeds male tenant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man who loves the way his landlord's daughter always takes care of him made a video about it.

Many were amazed when they saw the beautiful lady bring different plates of food to him on two occasions.

