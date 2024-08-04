A lady shared a funny video online after sighting her father strolling down the road as she sat on the back of a bike

In the clip, she hailed him severally and referred to him as 'my babe' when the bike drew closer to where he was

Social media users were left in stitches as they watched the man's reaction in the hilarious video posted on TikTok

A hilarious video of a Nigerian father and daughter left viewers in awe of their playful and loving relationship.

The clip, which quickly went viral on TikTok, captured the funny moment they saw each other on the road.

Funny lady hails her father on the road

Source: TikTok

Lady calls African father her 'babe'

The video posted by @evilshugah on TikTok showed the daughter's excited reaction as she repeatedly called out to her father, referring to him as "my babe".

As the girl's bike drew closer, she jokingly hailed her father, who was walking along the road, and his reaction was epic.

He stretched out his palms and gave her the "waka" sign, a playful gesture that made her burst into laughter.

"POV: My dad is my babe," she captioned the video.

Reactions trail father and daughter's playful moment

TikTok users were left in stitches as they watched the exchange between the duo.

@djsmack2 said:

"My papa go see for me road pretend like say we never see before for life, these people are just different."

@Smiling Sinner stated:

"Omo he was like ur fada forgetting nah him born u. Father's love sweet ooo."

@lady grace said:

"Chai I just remembered my dad he normally introduce me as his wife. He was a proud of five girls. He calls me IKONNAYA. RIP DAD."

@labiancaspot said:

"My own dad na my guyyyyyyyyyy we dy gist tire."

@yoursweetgirl38 commented:

"My dad go just pass me like say he no sabi me."

@endless wealth said:

"Fathers love is priceless I miss mine. Keep resting champ."

@Sam Awuwa said:

"If your father is dead and you see this video, Gather here with cry. I really miss my Dad."

@Nweke Kelvinaldo Uche said:

"This reminds of one of my neighbor pikin wey tell him papa one joke and the papa no when he said ur papa there omo. The pikin was like you are my father."

@Fagrin added:

"Na our chairman you dey call your bae."

Watch the video below:

Pretty lady dances with dad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful Nigerian lady shared a cute video on TikTok to reveal her closeness to her father.

According to the lady, her father is the 'only guy' she has, and she showed their fun-filled moments together.

