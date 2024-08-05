A Nigerian man made N14,800 after harvesting his pumpkin leaves and selling them in the market near him

The man said the pumpkin leaves came from his farm and that he tied it for N500 each to sell by himself

At the end of the day, he went home with N14,800 and he said he would harvest more pumpkin leaves and sell

A Nigerian man who is a farmer harvested some of the pumpkin leaves planted on his farm.

The man took it to the market where he sold it and made N14,800 in a single day.

The man sold the pumpkin leaves for N14,500. Photo credit: X/Chukwunonso.

Source: UGC

In a post he made on X, the man Chukwunonso said he sold a tie of pumpkin leaves for N500.

Chukwunonso said he was going to go back and harvest more pumpkins to sell at the market.

His words:

"I sold my Ugu leaves in an open market last week directly to the consumers! And people in the market were just looking at me like someone that wore backside of cloths! I was able to finish the sales within 10 minutes. I tied it bigger than what is available in the market; it's fresh and the leaves are broad. I broke the chain of middlemen last. If I am chanced this week, I will still go again.

"I tied it N500 per bundle and in just ten minutes, I made N14800, someone's three days pay. It's supposed to be N15, 000 but I sold the last one, N300."

See the post below:

Reactions as man sells his pumpkin leaves for N14,800

@A_ustinBob said:

"Doing something unique in my location (cabbage). Always scarce and I will sell it myself. Middle pipo wee not kee person. All of us must turn market trader!"

@wisemaster05 said:

"I took my three weeks plus broiler birds to an open market and sold at farm price, the middlemen who brought birds to the market too were groaning and had to allow me sell mine first,I made a reasonable profit and no credit owned by middlemen."

Reverend father shows cassava from his farm

A Nigerian Catholic priest went to his farm to harvest cassava, and he has shared impressive photos online.

The Catholic priest owns a cassava farm from which he recorded bountiful harvests after his hard work.

Father Kay proudly shared photos of the cassava on Facebook after they were loaded in many bags.

Source: Legit.ng