A heartwarming video of a Nigerian man taking his mother on her first-ever flight caught people’s attention

The man explained that they chose to fly with Airpeace after he encountered difficulties redeeming free tickets from another airline

During the journey, the flight crew made the occasion extra special by inviting his mother into the cockpit, where she beamed with joy while taking photos

A Nigerian man recently shared a heartwarming video of his mother experiencing her first-ever plane journey, and it quickly went viral.

In the video, he explained that they flew with Airpeace after he was unable to redeem free tickets from another airline.

Man pays for mother's flight for the first time. Photo credit: @eric_fireman

Source: TikTok

Nigerian mother flies Aipeace

During the flight, the airline crew invited his mother to visit the cockpit, where she joyfully posed for photos, clearly delighted by the experience.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The video, showcasing her excitement and happiness, quickly went viral. The video was posted by @eric_fireman.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Oloke said:

“I feel so emotional watching this. My mum's in her late 50s too and I never fit ride her round town in common Uber..... All's well!”

EricFireman wrote:

“Would you like us to fix that?”

Daisy commented:

“This was so beautiful to watch 🥹and I love the edits! I’d love to learn video editing like you.”

EricFireman:

“Thank you! I’d definitely love to try out teaching soon.”

Nanchal:

“Storytelling on point.”

Emmy C:

“This was so emotional. Our mothers are priceless! God bless you bro.”

Laxleem thetailorman:

“Bro your sfx and edit is on point bro.”

EricFireman:

“Big ups! Thanks my bro.”

EricFireman:

“Almost made me cry at the airport.”

Momentwithdaymo:

“Feels like a movie… BGM, SFX, storytelling on point.”

PurpleCoutureAdire:

“The pain I feel watching this because just when I had planned to do for my mum, she died the week I was meant to book for her.”

EricFireman:

“Oh My Word. I’m so sorry to hear this. My sincere condolences.”

Ladey:

“I kept blushing through the video, I’m so proud of you and happy you achieved your goal. Well done.”

Juliet Orok:

“By God's grace I'll do this for my parent soon_I smiled throughout out,May God bless and keep your mom.”

ConversationsWithMarvel:

“This was interesting to watch!!”

Olly:

“Her soul blessed you, trust me.”

Kenny:

“This is emotional. I'll do this for my mum soon.”

Nurse Muna:

“Why isn’t this video trending yet this is my dream.”

Edanny:

“The only time I could give my mum ride was when she was sick RIP MUM.”

Dera The Seamstress:

“This is beautiful! Edit top-notch. I will do this for mum by Gods grace.”

Yungamb:

“My mum will be 60 soon, I pray God provides so I can be able to do something unique for her. God bless you for doing that for your mum.”

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady and her parents travelled from Lagos to London Gatwick with Air Peace, and she shared their experiences.

Lady flies to London with air peace

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady said she paid N886,600 for a flight ticket, and she flew to London Gatwick Airport with Air Peace.

She said when she wanted to travel to London Gatwick with Air Peace, some people thought she was crazy.

The lady, @ireshandle, said she insisted on patronising Air Peace which started flying directly to London from Lagos on March 30.

Source: Legit.ng