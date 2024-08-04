Cryptocurrency trader Linus Williams, popularly known as Blord, visited his former lodge at the university and put smiles on people's faces

One of the lucky beneficiaries is a student who lives in the room Blord resided in during his time as an Anambra State University student

According to Blord, he visited his alma mater six years after his graduation and advised people never to forget their roots

A young student got lucky as crypto "king" Blord gifted him N100k during his visit to the undergraduate's lodge.

Blord had visited the lodge, which happened to be one of the lodges he lived in when he was a student of Anambra State University.

The crypto trader gifted the young lad N100k. Photo Credit: @verifiedblord_official

Source: TikTok

In a short clip, Blord visited the room he stayed in and after having a handshake with its current occupant said:

"Collect his account number. Give him N100k."

In a Facebook post, Blord said he stormed some of the lodges he lived in six years after he left his alma mater and rendered financial help to some women who supported him years ago. He wrote:

"Today i visited my alma mater, Anambra state university Uli , after 6 years since my graduation in 2018, I visited all my lodges, And even the rooms where i lived , saw the women that supported me and i gave them huge financial help too , Never forget your root."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Blord's action

Ruby said:

"The guy no like as dem dey video am because dey wan give am money."

silvercashflow said:

"Read caption na room he stay from 100 L to 200 L meaning he nor even know that guy e gave 100k."

Pedro pascal said:

"Chia make God remove poverty from everyone life thank you sir to your roommate I will never be poor."

braveasfuck said:

"Nawa oo what’s the essence of the show off."

big marvie 💰 said:

"I nor get oooo but in a day I fit spend reach 100k sometimes…Wetin be 100k wey u dey give ur roommate."

Emmy said:

"Hustle o make them nor video you give you 100k,God Abeg oh."

sadiq_khalifa said:

"See as him call the 100k like 100m."

AfroGender said:

"Some people no understand blord came to visit the area, The room u see that was the room he stay during his school life , he just decided to dash dat guy 100k base on new tenant wey him meet there."

Blord's first post after regaining freedom

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Blord had posted on social media after his release.

He posted pictures of himself wearing a black suit over a white shirt and red tie. His dark glasses and luxurious wristwatch also complemented his outfit. In his first Instagram post since his release, he stated that he was the youth president for a reason.

Recall that the businessman was arrested on July 16 after petitions were made against him at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng