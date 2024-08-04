A job hunter who cried out on social media after his trip to Abuja yielded no result has thanked Nigerians for their support

The job seeker had left his home in Akwa Ibom to travel to Abuja in search of a job opportunity, but it didn't work out

Following his cry for help, kind-hearted Nigerians offered financial assistance with some even offering to feed him in Abuja

A Nigerian man's plea for help on social media recently sparked outpouring of generosity from kind-hearted individuals on X.

Akpan, the beneficiary of this kindness, had embarked on a journey to Abuja to secure an employment opportunity.

Unfortunately, his efforts were unsuccessful, leaving him in stranded in Abuja with no means of transporting himself back to Akwa Ibom.

Nigerians help stranded man in Abuja

However, his situation took a turn for the better when his cry for help went viral, prompting an overwhelming response from Nigerians.

The job seeker received several offers of financial assistance, food, and other forms of support from good Samaritans.

In a heartfelt message, @dreal_akpan expressed his deep gratitude to his benefactors, acknowledging the profound impact of their kindness.

In his words:

"I will never be ungrateful by underestimating the kind gestures I have received so far. I am overwhelmed by the love and support coming from everyone who saw this tweet even without knowing a thing about me. This is a big win for humanity and I am just so lucky.

"Thank you' isn't enough for all the calls,cash support and prayers. I hope to begin a new life by starting something small and creating an opportunity for myself since jobs aren't forthcoming. I really appreciate all the support and as well welcome more support to help me start up a little business and fix myself up.

"I am definitely not taking any of this for granted and I promise to be faithful and accountable for everything you have placed in my hands so I can someday reach out to other needy people around me. God bless you all."

Reactions as Nigerians help stranded job seeker

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the update.

Maxxyz said:

"I followed your post all through. I could not send you a dime because I didn't have noon. But I'm glad God sent help to you through other kind persons who also saw your plea for help. God bless you and guide you in whatever you do. Nigeria would be great again."

Basic Bae wrote:

"I'm happy you got help from Nigerians, something better will come."

Wayup added:

"Congratulations! God bless everyone that contributed to this."

