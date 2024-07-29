A groom could not hide his emotions when he saw his adorable bride walking the aisle on their wedding day

In the touching video, the emotional man quickly covered his face with his palm while shedding tears in the presence of guests

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the groom's action

A wedding ceremony went viral online after the groom's heartfelt reaction to seeing his bride walk down the aisle was captured on camera.

The emotional moment showcased the groom's genuine love and affection for his bride as they seal their love in church.

Groom cries after seeing his bride

The touching video, shared on TikTok by @gileadfilms, showed the groom struggling to contain his emotions as his bride approached.

Despite covering his face, his tears continued to flow, leaving emotional expressions on the faces of guests who witnessed the ceremony.

Reactions as groom cries on wedding day

Social media users who came across the TikTok video flooded the comments section to share their thoughts on the groom's emotional display.

@kathy asked:

"Watin dey do this one?"

@Houston4u reacted:

"Wetin dey worry dis one omg. Brotherwood is warning you, please behave yourself."

@Graceline reacted:

"Oya let’s worship him, he won’t cheat asey president general among the nation."

@Noise from kj said:

"His girl defo said if you don’t cry we ain’t getting married."

@Dee wrote:

"If my man ain’t like this hm."

@kinglouiz94 said:

"I nor really understand Abi na me be stone because I nor fit cry oo."

@Jessy_ said:

"And the werey go still cheat o."

@Charltonabby asked:

"Why do people cry during their wedding?"

@danymilli0 added:

"Bless him! the man is stressed, the pressure was getting worser when he saw the bride."

@Mel Bz commented:

"Na soso small children dey marry, why are you crying “groom.”

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a emotional video of a young man shedding tears as his bride walked down the aisle went viral on social media.

The bride walked down the aisle in the company of her father while the groom waited at the altar for the love of his life.

