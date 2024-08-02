A Nigerian lady has shared a photo on X showing the strange-looking pot of ogbono soup she cooked

While sharing the photo, the lady lamented that it was her first time of cooking ogbono soup and it didn't come out like she expected

The lady narrated the cooking process she used and netizens made some corrections in the comments section

A Nigerian lady narrated her disappointing experience with cooking ogbono soup for the first time.

She posted a photo of the unappetising dish, which drew attention from netizens who offered helpful corrections.

Disappointed lady cries out after cooking ogbono soup Photo credit: @badgirlalla/X.

Source: TikTok

Disappointed lady displays ogbono soup she cooked

The lady, identified as @badgirlalla on X, explained that she added red oil to the pot, but unfortunately, forgot to mix the ogbono with water before adding it.

Instead, she poured the dry ogbono into the oil, resulting in an unpalatable black concoction.

Despite using a full cup of ogbono, the soup failed to thicken as expected and she lamented over waste of ingredients.

In her words:

"Made ogbono for the first time. The thing was, I applied the red oil, kinda bleached it then forgot to add the ogbono inside little water. I just poured the dry ogbono inside the oil, stiring it, before I know, everything was black and my ogbono did not draw. A whole 1 cup of ogbono wasted."

Reactions as lady laments after cooking ognono

Her post sparked lots of comments from Nigerians who shared tips and advice on how to prepare ogbono soup correctly.

KingLabi said:

"Ogbono with eja kika?And you didn’t even pieces it Omo."

NgoziPreshy reacted:

"Just blend everything and turn it to smoothie."

RR Ololade said:

"Do they fried ogbono now? I mean like stew?"

Alex Ufuoma said:

"Lesson learned, right?I’m sure next time will be better."

Acetyl commented:

"A foodie wey no sabi cook ordinary Ogbono soup. Let this be the last time you try this kind of thing."

Oloye reacted:

"This is what happens when a country kills the dreams of a petroleum engineer."

ChucKiki added:

"You need to learn how to make proper ogbono soup. For a man, i can do far better than this. Ogbono soup is even easy to make."

See the post below:

Source: Legit.ng