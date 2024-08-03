A beautiful young woman has shared an emotional video on TikTok to announce her 30th birthday

In the touching video, she celebrated her birthday and highlighted everything she has been unable to achieve at her age

Despite not having a degree, a car, a house, or a husband at 30 years old, she remains optimistic about her future

A young woman marked a milestone birthday with a touching message highlighting her unfulfilled aspirations.

As she turned 30, she acknowledged the accomplishments she was yet to achieve but chose not to worry over them.

30-year-old woman opens up about being single Photo credit: @lungiswaabsolon/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

30-year-old woman says she's still single

The celebrant, identified as @lungiswaabsolon on TikTok, posted a video showcasing herself clad in a red gown, holding a balloon arch displaying the number "30".

With a mix of emotions, she spoke about the reality of her unmet goals, including the absence of a degree, car, house, husband, and children.

However, she reiterated her hope in what the future holds for her, noting that 'life doesn't end at 30.'

In her words:

"POV: Me celebrating my 30th birthday with no degree, no car, no house, no husband, no kid, no nothing but life doesn't end at 30."

Reactions as 30-year-old woman marks birthday

Social media users stormed the comments section to share their opinions about the TikTok video.

@Bonga Jali said:

"As long as there's no child. Kusa right. You can wake up tomorrow and go to Germany uyozama khona."

@My father's daughter said:

"You're not alone baby. We celebrate life and new age not cars. Children or husband nor boyfriends."

@liisa said:

"Ma'am you and me both. The thought of it messed up my birthday though because girl cried and felt like a failure all day."

@Masindi Matsena said:

"I remember being 30 in the same now I'm 34 years and things have changed I have a 2 year old daughter."

@user892113314814 said:

"Iyooo I was worried kere m the only one wa go hloka ngwana ka 29."

@Betty Mathebe added:

"Happy birthday love. Life doesn't end at 30, you still have a chance to achieve a lot."

Watch the video below;

Lady laments over being single and childless

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman in her late 20s took to social media to express worry over being unable to be in a stable relationship.

The 28-year-old lady, who has a property, said it breaks her heart that she can't boast of a child of her own.

Source: Legit.ng