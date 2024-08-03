30-Year-Old Woman Opens Up About Having No Degree and Being Single in Emotional Video
- A beautiful young woman has shared an emotional video on TikTok to announce her 30th birthday
- In the touching video, she celebrated her birthday and highlighted everything she has been unable to achieve at her age
- Despite not having a degree, a car, a house, or a husband at 30 years old, she remains optimistic about her future
A young woman marked a milestone birthday with a touching message highlighting her unfulfilled aspirations.
As she turned 30, she acknowledged the accomplishments she was yet to achieve but chose not to worry over them.
30-year-old woman says she's still single
The celebrant, identified as @lungiswaabsolon on TikTok, posted a video showcasing herself clad in a red gown, holding a balloon arch displaying the number "30".
With a mix of emotions, she spoke about the reality of her unmet goals, including the absence of a degree, car, house, husband, and children.
However, she reiterated her hope in what the future holds for her, noting that 'life doesn't end at 30.'
In her words:
"POV: Me celebrating my 30th birthday with no degree, no car, no house, no husband, no kid, no nothing but life doesn't end at 30."
Reactions as 30-year-old woman marks birthday
Social media users stormed the comments section to share their opinions about the TikTok video.
@Bonga Jali said:
"As long as there's no child. Kusa right. You can wake up tomorrow and go to Germany uyozama khona."
@My father's daughter said:
"You're not alone baby. We celebrate life and new age not cars. Children or husband nor boyfriends."
@liisa said:
"Ma'am you and me both. The thought of it messed up my birthday though because girl cried and felt like a failure all day."
@Masindi Matsena said:
"I remember being 30 in the same now I'm 34 years and things have changed I have a 2 year old daughter."
@user892113314814 said:
"Iyooo I was worried kere m the only one wa go hloka ngwana ka 29."
@Betty Mathebe added:
"Happy birthday love. Life doesn't end at 30, you still have a chance to achieve a lot."
Watch the video below;
Lady laments over being single and childless
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman in her late 20s took to social media to express worry over being unable to be in a stable relationship.
The 28-year-old lady, who has a property, said it breaks her heart that she can't boast of a child of her own.
