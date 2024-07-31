A Nigerian widow has shared a video to celebrate her late husband who left behind an enduring legacy

In a video, she disclosed that the mention of her late husband's name still clears her bills, two years after his demise

Social media users who came across the TikTok video took turns to pen heartfelt comments about the clip

A Nigerian widow recently shared a video tribute to her late husband, whose lasting legacy has continued to impact her life.

The clip revealed the influence her husband still has on her daily life, even two years after his passing.

Source: TikTok

Widow says late husband's name pays bills

In the video, the widow, @nuellauche on TikTok, expressed her gratitude for her husband's 'strong name' and made a touching salute gesture, symbolising her respect and love for him.

According to her, whenever she mentions her late husband's name, her bills get cleared with ease.

In her words:

"Shout out to my hubby. 2 years in the grave yet his name still clears bills. Keep resting love."

Reactions as widow shares experience

The TikTok video touched social media users, who poured out their emotions in heartfelt comments.

@celephina22 said:

"Mama always be strong okk keep resting Vicky more."

@Prettyjoyce reacted:

"May his soul keep resting."

@jennyk said:

"Chai. It isn't an easy journey may God keep coming through for you and your kids."

@Positive Tchidi said:

"God is your strength madam. Accept my condolence."

@user6560211261716 reacted:

"My condolences dear you are indeed a strong woman."

@estymowo said:

"Even my hubby. may their souls continue to rest in peace."

@chinonyepaul said:

"My dear my condolences. May the Lord God comfort u. A fine lady like u now a widow."

@OGOCHUKWU said:

"I love how you smile mummy. I know is not easy but keep that lovely smile Always."

@blessingeguzoro60 said:

"May you live long and longer and may his soul rest in perfect peace."

@Gerabestt said:

"Chaii good name speaks. He is a good man that why may his soul rest in peace."

@Chinenye Chukwu said:

"You look good more than people that have husband much love madam."

@Marktony7777 added:

"Men why we always like to go home quick, see the beautiful thing you left here."

