A Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming video on TikTok after tying the knot with the love of her life

In the trending clip, she recounted how she saved a wedding sound on TikTok, hoping that hers would happen soon

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to congratulate her on her union

A beautiful Nigerian bride left netizens gushing on TikTok after she revealed how she manifested her dream union.

She shared a heartwarming video which captured the joy of her special day with her heartthrob.

Nigerian lady manifests dream wedding Photo credit: @mimicandy688/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady recounts action that birthed her goodluck

The newlywed lady identified as @mimicandy688 on TikTok shared a touching account of how she had previously saved a wedding sound on the platform with faith that her own big day would soon arrive.

Her faith was rewarded when she finally tied the knot with her partner, and she couldn't wait to share the joyous occasion with netizens.

She had saved a wedding sound early in the year, and by 'God's grace', she was now using it to celebrate her own nuptials.

In her words:

"I typed congratulations for others and now it's my turn to receive congratulations. I saved this particular sound with faith early this year and now am using it by God’s Grace."

Reactions as lady ties the knot

The TikTok video sparked an outpouring of congratulatory messages from social media users, who flooded the comments section with kind words.

@Rosie said:

"Definitely using this sound soon but l don’t know with who but l believe soon."

@LOVETH said:

"Congratulations dear. I have been typing also for others, i pray God grant me all my good heart desires."

@Dimma melody reacted:

"Why una no dey tell me before getting married. Big congrats."

@Cynthy's Lux Of Awka said:

"Awwwwn big Congratulations to you my love. I'm so happy for you. Mine soon."

@user9448170484863 said:

"Mine is gonna come when the time is right and that time is now. Congrats omalicha."

@bigomah92 added:

"Congratulations pretty. God bless ur new home. Lord same with me I have been typing congratulations to others not because I can type but because my heart is clean so lord make e reach me too."

Source: Legit.ng