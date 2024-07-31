YouTube content creator and popular travel filmmaker, Tayo Aina is now a homeowner in Lekki, Lagos state

Tayo shared a video on his YouTube channel, taking his subscribers on a tour of the beautiful home meant for Airbnb

The Lekki apartment bought by Tayo has many rooms, including a master bedroom which is his favourite part

A Nigerian travel content creator has bought a home in the Lekki area of Lagos.

The filmmaker, Tayo Aina, shared a video showing off the building and his apartment in it.

Tayo said he bought the house in Lekki, Lagos. Photo credit: YouTube/Tayo Aina.

Tayo said the building housing his apartment is located specifically at Ikate, Lekki.

He said he was using the apartment, which has several luxury rooms for the Airbnb business.

According to the video he posted on his YouTube channel, the house has many rooms and many cool features, including a glittering master bedroom.

He said:

I bought my first luxury home in Lagos, Nigeria. A video about me buying my first apartment in Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria. I am thankful to God and also to you guys for finally allowing me to have my own place."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Tayo Aina buys a home in Lekki

@funshoomoniyi5903 said:

"Who agrees Tayo Aina deserves to get one million subscribers."

@rizak3635 said:

"Congratulations bro. As a Ghanaian who has been following you for ages, I just want to say I am proud of you. Long live Ghana- Nigeria brotherly relationship."

@jalabi99 said:

"Tayo is a true African man, he's not just buying a house for the sake of it, he's going to use it for his business. Well done!"

@lukside said:

"Congratulations, Tayo; I love how you are moving, slow and steady. First, it was a second passport; now, it's a luxury apartment. More big wins."

Tayo buys another country's passport

In a related story, Tayo Aina purchased the citizenship of St Kitts and Nevis, a twin island country located in the Caribbean.

The YouTuber, Tayo Aina, said he paid $150,000 (N135 million) to secure the St Kitts and Nevis passport and citizenship.

Tayo said it would solve the limitations he experiences while using the Nigerian passport across the world.

