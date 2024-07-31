A Nigerian man joyfully reunited with his wife and couldn't contain his excitement as he finally got to see her in Nigeria

A Nigerian man reunited with his wife in Nigeria and shared his excitement after he finally got to see her.

In the clip, the man who was very happy to see his wife could not keep his affection and happiness to himself.

Man emotional reunion with wife captivates people. Photo credit: Achieversandrusellers

The husband gave his wife flowers and guided her to the car while others looked on and marvelled at their deep love for each other.

Tiffany said:

“Be careful with her.”

Olamhi913 wrote:

“This night lasan chai.”

Patrick Gideon:

“The lady Dey press him Yansh.”

Xmany01:

“My own didn’t survive her illness. Sarcoidosis, Rest On.”

Chile:

“Omo This girl come back ooo nd me self don comment sope Otilo few months ago chai.”

User588761690591:

“Congratulations to you both.”

Giddbbn:

“See our own 9ja girl Done live una oh.”

Empire Kachi:

“The kissing is intimidating.”

Stanley:

“Where unah dey see love.”

Oluwaseun:

“You give sweet hugs, you guys are cute.”

Daniel Gaius:

“The music on the back ground.”

Obagoal26:

“And the lady is cute.”

Samtidaoo7:

“I can’t wait to wlcm my Angel too and show the world.”

User8579065135998:

“She's beautiful and shy.”

DJcrown:

“Them dey like this kind thing.”

SinachPerson:

“Your wife is beautiful. God bless you both.”

Santos shaka:

“Congratulations bro.”

S£UN:

“U guy’s are cute together.”

Bright Tunji:

“Woo wonderful man I pray to be like you one day.”

King kazzy:

“I Am happy for you blood i Pary my to happen soon.”

Micheal johnson26:

“Awww so cute.”

ODjerry00:

“How do you do this man.”

Mega money:

“God bless you my brother.”

CJ:

“Love is beautiful I wish to find my heart desires.”

User32583734735491:

“This night go sweet bros.”

Williams Ford:

“I need mine oh… see love.”

