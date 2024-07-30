A man posted a video showing how he uses good food to pamper himself when he comes back from work

The man, who says he works eight hours, was spotted making a delicious-looking meal which was filled with meat

He noted that he cannot come back from a stressful day's job and eat noodles for dinner because his body needs a proper meal

A Nigerian man showed the kind of food he eats each time he comes back from work.

The man said he usually endures a stressful number of hours at work, hence the need to eat very well.

The man said he deserved to eat well. Photo credit: TikTok/@a.b9760.

Source: TikTok

In a video he posted, the man, @a.b9760 was spotted preparing a pot of stew that looked delicious and mouthwatering.

He said he works eight hours a day and that he makes sure he cooks a proper meal.

He was cooking a pot of stew which had many chunks of meat in it.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of man cooking stew

@popularisloud said:

"Why we go chop bread sleep my brother? We no fit chop bled sleep normally na. Lol Omoh that stew go well sha ohh."

@Ego ocha said:

"Only people living abroad will understand meaning of justice for chickens. Because for abroad them only use chicken for cooking no other meat."

@lawhizkylawal said:

"Correct guy. No work ourself bro."

@Mafikayofficial

"On a normal flex! Normally chairman tomorrow no even dey certain."

@The Warth of God reacted:

"I swear, you know the vibes."

@SUGAR said:

"Na so life supposed be."

@xsty_1 said:

"According to my man feed the body that work for the money."

@Multi Georgee said:

"Feed the body that works the money. You be correct guy."

Source: Legit.ng