Man Shares 2024 Master's Scholarship to Study at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Deadline Announced
People

by  Victor Duru 2 min read
  • The Molecular Research Foundation has announced a scholarship opportunity for Nigerian students seeking to do their master's but lack the financial wherewithal
  • The scholarship is fully funded at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka (UNIZIK) and comes with monthly stipends for 24 months
  • Legit.ng has highlighted how interested Nigerian students can apply, the documents required and the application deadline

Master's studies hopefuls have been invited to apply for the Molecular Research Foundation scholarship to study at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka (UNIZIK).

Nigerian-Canadian academic Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi shared a flier about the master's scholarship on X and stated that it is fully funded.

Foundation rolls out fully-funded scholarship to study in Nnamdi Azikiwe University
Application ends in August. The image of students used here is for illustration purpose and is unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: Mediaphotos, Facebook/Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka (UNIZIK-NAU)
Source: Getty Images

Details about the Nnamdi Azikiwe varsity scholarship

The scholarship is open to bachelor's degree holders in biomedical or biosciences courses with good cumulative grade point average (CGPA).

Applicants must have the motivation to carry out a molecular biology-related research project.

Benefits of the scholarship and documents required

According to the flier Dr Igbalajobi shared, the scholarship comes with monthly stipends for 24 months and 100% project support.

To apply, applicants must send their BSc certificate, transcripts, motivation letter and reference letter from their undergraduate supervisor to @mrfss@unizik.edu.ng.

Application deadline

A look at the flier showed that the application for the scholarship ends on August 23.

The scholarship opportunity got Nigerians talking.

See Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi's tweet below:

People hail the Nigerian varsity scholarship opportunity

@HassanToheebAy1 said:

"We paste."

@tayo_fayii said:

"I’m interested, i want ro go and reshape the mindset of that lecturer caught on camera cutting one of his student’s hairdo."

@ridwandimejiojo said:

"This is impressive. 🔥"

@ayomiposi0611 said:

"This is impressive….We are getting there…
"More fully funded scholarships in Nigeria Universities will soon loom."

Lady gets scholarship to Wigwe University

In other related news, a young lady was awarded a scholarship to study at Wigwe University, Rivers.

Wigwe University, located in the heart of Isiokpo, Rivers State, will commence full operation in August 2024.

Announcing the scholarship on X, Alex Onyia, the CEO of Educare, shared a picture of Michelle and explained that the scholarship will cover her tuition, fees and accommodation. He described the scholarship recipient as a star.

American universities offer 33 Nigerian students scholarships

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that American varsities had offered 33 Nigerian students $2.92 million in scholarships.

The Consul General, Will Stevens, disclosed this at a reception in honour of the US-bound students in Lagos on Wednesday, July 24. Will explained that the scholarship is for highly qualified international students with limited resources to attend university in the United States.

He disclosed that the successful students were chosen following a competitive selection process. Will further stated that the successful students received financial aid, such as standardized tests, application fees, U.S. visa and SEVIS fees, and air travel to the United States.

Source: Legit.ng

