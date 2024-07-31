The Molecular Research Foundation has announced a scholarship opportunity for Nigerian students seeking to do their master's but lack the financial wherewithal

The scholarship is fully funded at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka (UNIZIK) and comes with monthly stipends for 24 months

Master's studies hopefuls have been invited to apply for the Molecular Research Foundation scholarship to study at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka (UNIZIK).

Nigerian-Canadian academic Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi shared a flier about the master's scholarship on X and stated that it is fully funded.

Details about the Nnamdi Azikiwe varsity scholarship

The scholarship is open to bachelor's degree holders in biomedical or biosciences courses with good cumulative grade point average (CGPA).

Applicants must have the motivation to carry out a molecular biology-related research project.

Benefits of the scholarship and documents required

According to the flier Dr Igbalajobi shared, the scholarship comes with monthly stipends for 24 months and 100% project support.

To apply, applicants must send their BSc certificate, transcripts, motivation letter and reference letter from their undergraduate supervisor to @mrfss@unizik.edu.ng.

Application deadline

A look at the flier showed that the application for the scholarship ends on August 23.

The scholarship opportunity got Nigerians talking.

People hail the Nigerian varsity scholarship opportunity

