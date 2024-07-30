A Nigerian lady has shared a video praising the governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for making corps members happy

According to her, the governor promised the 24b batch of corps members N100k each and fulfilled it

Social media users who came across the post on TikTok had different things to say about the governor's action

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was praised highly for his generosity towards corps members in the state.

A video emerged on social media showing the delight of the 24B batch of corps members, who received a promised sum of N100,000 each from the governor.

Excitement as Lagos corpers receive N100k Photo credit: @livelolaa/TikTok.

Corps member displays N100k alert

The trending clip, posted by a female corps member, @livelylolaa, on TikTok, captured the happiness of corps members over the fulfillment of the governor's promise.

A part of the video showed a screenshot of a credit alert, confirming the receipt of the N100,000 by one of the lucky corps members.

Sharing the video on TikTok, the delighted corps member said:

"The governor promised 24B Lagos corps members N100k each and he fulfilled it. Oil dey our head. No cap."

Reactions as corps members get N100k

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to express their opinions on the governor's action.

@ximpli_peculiar said:

"Who tell me say make I go camp in February. Una set lucky o."

@Baniaz_beautyglam said:

"Pass small here abeg."

@Vicktor said:

"Our own governor don fulfill him promise ooo. 200k richer "

@GABi reacted:

"Us wey just relocate to lagos nko shey we go see???"

@Emy Peace said:

"Na my 200k from Niger state I use take rent shop so."

@_thethia said:

"It should reach Lagos corpers in Osun o."

@Daddys_Girl7735 reacted:

"I’m not happy for you people."

@IamSpellshaa added:

"Sending hate on behalf of all ex-corpers."

Graduate takes first NYSC payment to parents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who is currently a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) took her allowance to her parents.

NYSC members are currently earning N33,000 as a stipend, and the lady packaged the first one she collected and gave to her parents.

