Ahead of Wigwe University's official resumption in August 2024, a young lady has received a scholarship to study at the costly institution

The scholarship is fully-funded and will cover the young lady's accommodation, tuition and school fees

Wigwe University is the brainchild of co-founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings PLC Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe, who died on February 9 in a helicopter crash

Michelle Inwere, a Nigerian lady, has been offered a full scholarship to study computer engineering at Wigwe University.

Wigwe University, located in the heart of Isiokpo, Rivers State, will commence full operation in August 2024.

Michelle Inwere was awarded a full scholarship to study at Wigwe University. Photo Credit: @winexvivi, wigweuniversity.edu.ng

Source: Twitter

Announcing the scholarship on X, Alex Onyia, the CEO of Educare, shared a picture of Michelle and explained that the scholarship will cover her tuition, fees and accommodation.

He described Michelle as a star. Alex wrote:

"Michelle Inwere just got awarded a full scholarship to study Computer Engineering at Wigwe University. The scholarship covers tuition & fees, and accommodation (for her study duration).

"She is a star!"

See his tweet below:

People congratulate Michelle Inwere on scholarship

@Ekene_Udeze1 said:

"Woooow.

"A big congratulations to her."

@iam_drDroy said:

"And she must shine ."

@AlexisAbams said:

"Choi.

"Congratulations to her , this one loud ooooo."

@NelsonNeme82804 said:

"I love your work I hope those who benefit from you will never fail you ."

@geraldonwudiwe said:

"God bless you sir in abundance and for Michelle, the Skye is your limit."

@ChukwudiAlbert said:

"Wow this beautiful congratulations Michelle Great Grace to finish strong. GOD bless you sir ."

Read more on Wigwe University

School fees at Wigwe University

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Wigwe University was set to become Nigeria's most expensive varsity.

The breakdown of fees to study in any of the four major colleges, including the College of Management and Social Sciences, the College of Art, the College of Science and Computing, and the College of Engineering have emerged.

As reported by The Punch, a check on Wigwe University’s website shows that the cheapest college is Arts, with a total fee of N9.6 million per session. The fees for students studying any course in the College of Engineering, College of Management and Social Sciences, and College of Science and Computing is ₦11,998,800 each.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng