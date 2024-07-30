A heartwarming video captured the moment a cute little girl posed as the President of Nigeria on her birthday

During a photo shoot, the little girl wore a fine Yoruba outfit and stood in a customised background that depicted her as the President

Social media users who came across the post gushed over the little girl's beauty and leadership aura at such a tender age

An intriguing video emerged online, showing a confident little girl's presidential pose on her birthday.

The little girl was praised on TikTok for perfectly embodying the position of the leader of Nigeria with remarkable ease.

Little girl poses like president on birthday Photo credit: @kosokopictures/TikTok.

Little girl poses like president

The video, shared on TikTok by @kosokopictures, showed the little girl dressed in a stunning Yoruba outfit, set against a customised backdrop that reinforced her presidential persona.

Her 'boss baby' attitude and demeanour sparked admiration on social media as netizens gushed over her personality.

Viewers were endeared by the child's natural beauty and innate leadership qualities, which shone through in the short clip.

"Our future president has spoken," the caption of the video read.

Reactions as girl poses as president of Nigeria

Many netizens on TikTok praised her parents for encouraging the little girl to dream big.

@YOUR LADY PHARM said:

"She even tired for how the country dey go, she removed cap and glasses."

@Mumcy Richmond stated:

"Dis is president celynukam oooo cause y she go just remove cap nd glasses like dat."

@Bestbags_Etc said:

"President is busy with photoshoot when we dey arrange protest?madam!"

@olubunmi Abiola Johnson said:

"See our president looking like nothing is wrong with my country now."

@Mizray4christ reacted:

"Where is your studio located in lagos I want to do shoot for my baby next week."

@Zeebaby said:

"Dear mrs president what do u have to say to the upcoming youth."

@linda said:

"I never chop since yesterday n presido dey photo studio. Nawaooo presido pity us naaa."

@CLASSIC CLOTHING said:

"President general among the nation, we salute you ehh. First female president of the republic of Nigeria."

@halemchristiana said:

"Just when I was about commenting my mind I saw her removing the cap n glasses."

@enitanadejokeikea added:

"The situation of the country don tire our presido oo. E reach make she open gele."

@LUWATEE_FASHION commented:

"She understands the assignment already. She gats remove that gele, because soft hand no go fit handle Nigeria situation."

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng