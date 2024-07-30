A Nigerian lady who completed her NYSC saved all her monthly allowance, which totalled into N360,000 and gave it to her mother

A Nigerian lady who recently completed her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) diligently saved her monthly allowance, which amounted to N360,000.

She then presented the money to her mother in a special way.

NYSC lady gifts mother. Photo credit: sstar029

Source: TikTok

In a heartfelt video, she captures the emotional moment as she walks to her mother’s business shop to hand over the money.

The daughter expresses her happiness for her mother, who is visibly touched by the gesture. She also said she even shed tears of joy.

Lady gives NYSC allowance to mother

The Nigerian lady’s act of saving her entire NYSC allowance and giving it to her mother demonstrates immense sacrifice.

By prioritising her mother’s well-being over personal desires, she showed a commitment to family bonds.

The emotional connection deepened as she physically walked to her mother’s shop, handing over the money.

In that moment, they shared not only funds but also a profound emotional bond. This selfless act sets an inspiring example, encouraging a culture of generosity within families.

Amid materialism, it reminds us of the enduring importance of compassion and family ties. The video was posted by @sstar029.

Watch the video below:

Female corps member honours mother

Source: Legit.ng