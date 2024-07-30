Nigerian Lady Saves All Her NYSC Allowance of 360,000 Naira and Gives It to Her Mother
- A Nigerian lady who completed her NYSC saved all her monthly allowance, which totalled into N360,000 and gave it to her mother
- In the video, she showed the moment she was heading to her mother’s business shop to give her the money
- The lady said it was happy for her mother, who was very moved by the gesture, adding that she also shed tears of joy
A Nigerian lady who recently completed her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) diligently saved her monthly allowance, which amounted to N360,000.
She then presented the money to her mother in a special way.
In a heartfelt video, she captures the emotional moment as she walks to her mother’s business shop to hand over the money.
The daughter expresses her happiness for her mother, who is visibly touched by the gesture. She also said she even shed tears of joy.
Lady gives NYSC allowance to mother
The Nigerian lady’s act of saving her entire NYSC allowance and giving it to her mother demonstrates immense sacrifice.
By prioritising her mother’s well-being over personal desires, she showed a commitment to family bonds.
The emotional connection deepened as she physically walked to her mother’s shop, handing over the money.
In that moment, they shared not only funds but also a profound emotional bond. This selfless act sets an inspiring example, encouraging a culture of generosity within families.
Amid materialism, it reminds us of the enduring importance of compassion and family ties. The video was posted by @sstar029.
Watch the video below:
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a serving member of NYSC collected her first allowance and rushed home to present it to her parents.
Female corps member honours mother
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported a young Nigerian lady appreciated her mother for paying her school fees after her dad's death.
While in her NYSC (National Youth Service Corps) khaki uniform, the lady went to her mother's shop and gave her military salutes.
The woman appeared fulfilled as she smiled while her daughter stood in front of her.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Editor) Basit Jamiu is an award-winning journalist and a human interest editor with more than 5 years of experience in the media (Ikeja Bird, Prime Progress, The Movee). He started his journalism career after graduating from Ekiti State University in 2018. He is a 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. He also has professional certificates in Information Management, Technical Writing, Digital Marketing from Google. He can be reached via basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.