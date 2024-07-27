A Nigerian man expressed his jealousy over the preferential treatment given to top-graduating students on convocation day

In a video clip, he voiced his feelings about the special song played for the best-graduating students, suggesting that students who didn't top the class also deserved some recognition

He clearly disapproved of the current practice, advocating for a more inclusive celebration for all graduates

A Nigerian man who was graduating showed her jealousy over the preferential treatment of best-graduating students on convocation day.

In the clip, the man recorded a short video that expressed her feelings over the song that was being played for best-graduating students.

Nigerian graduate expresses disapointment. Photo credit: Bryyanokoye0

Source: TikTok

The man added that students who are not the best in class also deserved some praise while showing his disapproval of what was happening. The video was posted by @bryyanoke0.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Silas said:

“I got 86…and the best in maths was 87 then …. I cried.”

Isa wrote:

“You were actually frying akara ooo.”

Damilare Emmauel:

“They will surely play it for them because instead of you putting were you go dey put where.”

Callmiecoco:

“Wetin concern me with best make I sha mo get spill na that one be my problem.”

Everythingmira6:

“Me I don’t care anymore oo as far as I nor get extension I’m good.”

User6907901310050:

“I had 92.80 as my average score the best student had 92.82 the painnnn.”

Yormite1:

“The song no dey move me.”

User7463635464:

“You “where”frying akara o cause “where” na joke o.”

Webwonder4:

“Congratulations.”

Accessories Vendor:

“We dey fry akara Abeg.”

Vanessa:

“What are know in life failure doesn't mean that person is lazy and knowledge is the key to success that's what I believe determination is the main.”

Francis.sm:

“Aand you have to stand up ooo.”

User8374747474:

“You wey spell were as where.”

Feela White:

“I swr e dey pain ehh.”

Jo frosh:

“Bro are you on scholarship.”

Vhery_Smatt:

“Na this song dey bring out the village people in me.”

Nothing.lonerrrr:

“This song used to be played for me now it makes me sad anytime it is not for me.”

Winnie °The°Pooh:

“That thing dey pain ehn.”

In a latest reported, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian man, Takon Roland Osaji, has emerged as the best graduating student of the University of Calabar (UNICAL).

Best graduating student of Pharmacy with 4.83 CGPA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man Illebe John, who graduated with first-class degree in pharmacy from Delta State University, was celebrated by his parents.

His sister showed the induction proceedings where his brother received his certificate and 4 awards.

The graduated student with a cumulative grade point average of 4.83 out of 5.0 also was the overall best-graduating student in his department and received N500,000.

Source: Legit.ng