A Nigerian lady has set social media abuzz after taking on the popular Gwo Gwo Ngwo challenge

In the viral video, the young lady, a talented gospel singer, performs the dance brilliantly alongside a young man at a podium

Her creative flair and passion have added a new level of fervour to the trend, captivating audiences everywhere

The lady, who was a gospel singer, joined the trend and added fervour to the dance with her creativity and passion. The video was posted by @thechurchboy001.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from people about lady's dance

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Metropolitan said:

“This is House On The Rock TAPE event.”

Sommy Nriama wrote:

“Nigeria! What is wrong with us?”

Church Boy:

“We use anything to trend.”

Omo Majemu 1:

“Must they add every trending thing to gospel music.”

Unstoppabletemmy23:

“Alaseyori no go kee me.”

Sidney Angel Ikechukwu:

“Nawa for my country.”

Nurse Blessed:

“Haaa wetin be this?”

Oba Beatz:

“I know understand why Tope Alabi was criticizing her.”

Izebedolapo:

“Muslim can never do this in their mosque.”

Omoefe:

“I am ashamed for this generation of Christian.”

Charity Michael:

“I feel embarrassed.”

Nnah Genevieve Amara:

“Na wa for una oh May God have mercy.”

