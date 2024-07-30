Lady Who 'Works' At Dangote Refinery Jumps on Brain Jotter's Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo Dance Challenge
- A lady jumped on the trending gwo gwo gwo ngwo dance challenge which was created by Brain Jotter
- She performed the viral dance challenge with another lady and their thrilling dance was posted on TikTok
- Many people, including the lady, fell in love with the dance created from Mike Ejeagha's 'Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche' song
A lady who works at Dangote Refinery, Ibeju Lekki, jumped on Brain Jotter's trending dance.
The lady paired with another woman and they did the gwo gwo gwo ngwo dance challenge.
In a video posted by Beatrice Fuanpoe, the lady and her co-dancer did the challenge in an open area.
The walked side by side on the road and then performed gwo gwo gwo ngwo the same way Brain Jotter usually does.
Beatrice's TikTok account shows many videos concerning the Dangote Refinery.
The origin of Brain Jotter's dance challenge
The Gwo gwo gwo ngwo dance challenge started after Brain Jotter performed a funny dance with Mike Ejeagha's song, 'Onye Isi Oche.'
Mike Ejeagha, a legendary folklorist known for his songs and engaging stories, released the now-viral track in 1983.
The song has captured the attention of young people who previously may not have taken it seriously despite its deep meanings.
The song is about the foolishness of an elephant who was traded for a wife by a cunning tortoise.
Since the challenge began, it has gone far and wide as many people participate in it.
Ooni of Ife's wife, Olori Olori Temitope Ogunwusi also paired with Ugandan dance group, Ghetto Kids to perform the dance in Ile-Ife.
Paris 2024 Olympics: Football fans jump on Brain Jotter's Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo during Super Falcons game
Watch the video below:
Two ment jump on gwo gwo gwo dance challenge
A wedding MC and an event DJ jumped on the trending gwo gwo gwo ngwo dance challenge created by skit maker Brain Jotter.
The two men were at the wedding reception when they decided to do the dance challenge created by Mike Ejeagha's song.
A lot of Nigerians have jumped on the gwo gwo gwo ngwo challenge after Brain Jotter used 'Onye Isi Oche' song to do a funny dance.
