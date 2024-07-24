A Nigerian man has shared a heartwarming experience with his mother after he complained about fuel

According to him, he told the woman that he was frustrated in school because there was no power supply

The next day, he was surprised when his thoughtful mother brought gallons of fuel to his school

A Nigerian student has shared his mother's reaction after he complained to her about the lack of power supply at school

The young man had expressed his frustration to his mother, explaining that he was struggling to cope with the absence of electricity and couldn't afford to buy fuel for a generator.

Caring mum surprises son with fuel

Source: TikTok

Woman brings gallons of fuel for son

In a post shared on TikTok by @steevin_official, the proud son revealed how his mother responded to his concerns.

The following day, she surprised him by delivering gallons of fuel to his school, ensuring that he continued his studies without interruption.

Sharing the experience online, the boy said:

"I told my mum I was frustrated in school because there was no power supply and I have no money to buy fuel. The next day she sent gallons of fuel. Men dey."

Reactions as man hails caring mum

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@Joize said:

"I remembered when there was no light in my hostel my mom connected light from Lagos to Delta state for me. Clear road too."

@Favurite wrote:

"My dad helped me fetch water from Benin to Ekpoma 3 years (100l to 300l) cause I don't know how to fetch water from the well. CLEAR ROAD!!!"

@Hannahsurely said:

"Omor not to brag but my mama still dey send garri for me ooo from Calabar to Abuja and I'm not even a student long life mum."

@Abiz_Hair_collections said:

"I remember telling my mum during a strong ulcer episode that I can’t find nutrimilk in my school environment. The next day my mum buy two dozen of nutrimilk. Carry am from warri to ughelli."

@ADAOBI said:

"My mum on this if I like make I call her by 12am credit alart go gbagon asap."

@omolaso added:

"I remember when my mom weigh bill cash for me. She hide it inside garri so the driver would not know like."

