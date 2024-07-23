A Nigerian mother has gushed over her seven-year-old son who was able to make a pot of coconut pasta

In a video, she showed the moment the young chef sliced and prepared the ingredients before beginning to cook

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian mother felt so proud when her seven-year-old son showcased his culinary skills by preparing a pot of coconut pasta.

The boy's impressive cooking abilities were captured on video, which his mother excitedly shared on social media.

7-year-old boy shows off cooking prowess Photo credit: @nancy_umeh/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Boy shows off cooking prowess

His proud mother, identified on TikTok as @nancy_umeh, couldn't contain her excitement as she watched her son slice and prepare ingredients before cooking the meal.

She expressed her admiration for his skills, stating that his future wife would be lucky to have him as a husband due to his cooking prowess.

In her words:

"Am I dreaming or did my 7 year old just throw it down like this? Somebody pinch me. Dear future daughter-in-law I love you. You're welcome. Full creamy coconut pasta."

Reactions as boy cooks coconut pasta

Social media users who came across the TikTok video were also impressed and they flooded the comments section with accolades.

@beauty with Becky said:

"My own dey here dey tell me say he want to watch paw patrol."

@Oladepo Temilola Aderiyike wrote:

"Nobody is talking about him cooking and cleaning, mama you really do a great job."

@Buddygurl said:

"I just looked at my 7 years old son and shake my head."

@Kosisochukwu Jenny said:

"Booking him for my daughter when I finally have one. Nah me first talk oooo, make no body drag my son in-law with me ooo."

@Babygurl said:

"Not me telling my 8 yrs old sister if na mouth now ur own go sharp like razor see who you senior dey cook."

@daqueen383 reacted:

"I just looked at my son and he's asking me what? be like say him no know say this holiday na kitchen go get am."

@mercy wrote:

"7 keeh he's more than 7 na cos my daughter is 7. She just started washing plate and u have to check the plate oooo."

@Habibat said:

"My boy of 3yrs is always with me in d kitchen, he does d tasting for me, while my 13yrs girl I Ve to force her 2 stay and watch. She always feels it's punishment."

@Davina Ehimwenma added:

"You see how he used tablespoon to taste for salt with d help of d cooking spoon but some ibeke will use d cooking spoon directly to their mouth 4 food wey no be only u wan chop ohh. Awon ozwor."

@Judith added:

"I like what you’re doing to this little man.If we all can bring up our male child this way, the violence will actually reduce drastically. Good job."

Watch the video below:

Little girl prepares delicious food

