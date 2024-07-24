A Nigerian lady has relocated to the UK on a global talent visa and she has shared her joy on social media

A Nigerian lady achieved her dream of relocating to the UK with her family.

She had applied for the UK global talent visa and her application was successful.

The lady got a global talent visa to relocate to the UK. Photo credit: TikTok/Amarachi Johnson.

Source: TikTok

The lady, Amarachi Johnson has shared that she now lives in the UK after relocating with the UK global talent visa.

Amarachi wrote:

"The journey to here was divinely orchestrated, and I'm so grateful, God. See who just relocated to the United Kingdom on a global talent visa."

In a follow-up post, Amarachi said she relocated from Cameroon to the United Kingdom with her family.

Reactions as lady relocates to the UK

@ogunekodamilola6 said:

"I'm just begging my husband oooo. Imagine a genius Tech bro saying he's okay in Nigeria."

@Cadmusdevogue said:

"I have been on the one for art and culture and I have given up, but this testimony is of yours is making me me rethink."

@Monique okonjo said:

"Please we need a video ohh, congratulations."

@Chinny reacted:

"Congratulations I receive this in Jesus name."

@Haryanke said:

"Please how did you go about it? Can you share, please?"

@rurffy said:

"I'll come back to this post to comment when I get mine."

@ATIN KE said:

"Congrats Amara. I don't know if you remember, we served together at Idah Kogi State. I'm happy for you dear."

@Rosemary said:

"Big congratulations. The land shall yield forth it's increase and blessings unto you and your family."

@GEM said:

"How were you able to do this, please?"

Another lady gets UK visa

A lady threw a party on TikTok after she successfully secured a visa that would see her move to the United Kingdom.

Apart from the visa, the lady, Beautiful Preacher, also got a five-year work permit, and she displayed the documents on TikTok.

She was happy that she would finally move as some people congratulated her and said they also wanted to move to the UK.

Source: Legit.ng