Controversial media personality and singer Charly Boy has promised to divorce his wife if Kamala Harris fails to win the US presidential election

The 74-year-old made his opinion public via his Instagram page, which has attracted tons of reactions from fans

He noted that Kamala deserves to become the next black president and the first female after Barrack Obama

Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, a renowned Nigerian singer notable for his unorthodox manner, has drawn attention to himself after a recent statement.

Charley made a public statement claiming that he would divorce his wife of 47 years if the US Vice president, Kamala Harris, did not emerge victorious in the upcoming election.

"Kamala Harris is my crush" - Charly Boy

On IG, he affirmed that Kamala Harris was his crush and asserted she deserved to become the next black president after Barrack Obama.

Charley Boy wrote:

"If dis my crush, Kamala Harris no win the USA presidential election. I swear, I go divorce my wife of 47yrs. After the first Black Male President, America deserves the first Black Female President. Sorry Red necks."

A recent report by Aljazeera stated that Kamala is set to become the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee after securing the support of some 2,668 delegates, according to a tally by the Associated Press news agency. This number exceeds the 1,976 needed to win the party’s nomination.

How Nigerians reacted to Charly Boy's post

The musician's statement has sprung a gazillion reactions on social media, with many sharing their hot takes about his controversial statement. See some comments below:

@twincustom:

"She can never win. Stop fooling your self and your 47-year-old marriage will still remain intact."

@battalion1993:

"Donald Trump is the next president."

@iamestherqueen:

"Fact check! She is an Indian woman married to a white guy. She was also responsible for throwing a lot of black males into jail in California."

@mosturgent:

"Mumu man you Dey support people that are depopulating us."

@oghenekevweug:

"Baba, the first black president didn’t do any good for the black community."

@freemanarmstrongchinedu:

"She’ll not be a close runner up."

@lightbeatz.classic:

"It will be difficult for her to Defeat Trump."

Charly Boy Drags Wole Soyinka

Meanwhile, veteran Nigerian entertainer Charly Boy has joined the online trolls who recently descended on elder statesman and sage Wole Soyinka.

In a series of tweets, Charly Boy lambasted Wole Soyinka and called him the new errand boy of Nigerian criminal politicians.

The veteran singer slams the Nobel Laureate as less of a man than the late Igbo writer Chinua Achebe.

