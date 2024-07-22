A Nigerian man picked up the drumsticks at a church and effortlessly produced captivating sounds that mesmerised many

In the video, the church members appeared thrilled, cheering him on enthusiastically for his talents

However, the moment a man, who was presumably the pastor, approached and signalled for him to stop, he immediately ceased drumming and dashed away

Drummer shows skill in church. Photo credit: the.pelzgraph

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Alex John 002 said:

“Can I invite you to our church?”

The.Pelz_graph wrote:

“Hope your drums is strong enough. I might make use of my Abido shaker!”

Big Som:

“Na so I dey drum for church any time I see new girl wey Fyn.”

Leo:

“No be Zenth bank I de see for church so.”

Cardio fundz:

“if na my pastor he gets anger issue e for don throw U mic.”

Hyela:

“Na this kind church I dey look for. Make I dance pass David.”

Sea Buffalo:

“Where Ur Church Dey Abeg!”

The.Pelz_graph:

“Ago palace way, Okota Lagos. Come dance tomorrow!”

Ayobami:

“You better Dey do this drumming content you go get views and likes. Na from WhatsApp I come here.”

User8163281269631:

“My pastor told my son who is a drummer to play so hard even if it burst he doesn't care. I wish I could see you to coach him.”

Abraham_nnadogu:

“You wan spoil Watin e newly buy.”

The.Pelz_graph:

“I been don dey spoil am. E no want make e spoil finish.”

Omoemi1:

“Na this kind drummer dey collect person babe.”

UgandaGovernor:

“How pastor know na amapiano?”

Meritchristopher4:

“Not me trying to create a dance challenge for this beat.”

Vinboy:

“Gee u are good make una try listen with headset.”

Source: Legit.ng