A woman has advised her fellow married women to always dress up with their partners to strengthen their bond

In a captivating video, she showed off herself dressing up in different attires with her husband by her side

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A married woman has shared a message with her fellow married women, emphasising the importance of dressing up with their partners to foster a stronger bond.

In a cute video, she showcased herself and her husband donning various attires and revealed the connection that comes with sharing such experiences.

Woman dresses up with husband Photo credit: @no_pain_no_gain/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Married woman dresses up with husband

The woman, identified as @psjoella on TikTok, posted the video to advise married couples on how to boost their marital bond.

"Marriage bonding top. Dress up together and have fun with it," she captioned the video.

The clip captured the couple's playful and loving relationship as they dressed up on different days in fine outfits.

Reactions as woman dresses up with husband

Social media users who watched the video on TikTok had different things to say about the couple's relationship.

@No pain_No gain said:

"Low key he resembles Moses Bliss."

@Gadzy said:

"Madam no mind them as I went through your profile now I know why your husband married you, you are a wonderful woman. Don’t mind those bitter ladies in the comment section they are just jealous of you."

@DrStella_Taracha reacted:

"Another day to remind us that we don't have to walk without clothes to get men. Looking so good."

@sugar asked:

"Is this man single?"

@LUCHY’S HUB said:

"Her body has definitely gone through a lot bringing 6 boys to this world. She looks really good. I respect you ma."

@Morgan360 said:

"Can’t understand what I’m watching. Deeper life doing this trend Abi na costume."

@fidel_eto said:

"You guys look good oooo but is this just Sunday wears? as in church wears? or?"

@Peace Banini reacted:

"I don’t know why I started crying when I decided just to visit your profile. I hope God fix whatever it might be unto me."

@Let’s add some spice said:

"Went through the comment session. Omo some of you are bitter abeg. God bless you and yours ma."

@Dati Harry reacted:

"Someone that gave birth to 6 children and still looking like this una still dey complain. Abeg she try. She looks good."

@Etionsa added:

"I can see the misery in the unmarried and unhappy people in the comments. Don’t mind them dear."

