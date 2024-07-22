A young lady has caused a commotion on social media after she claimed to have been selected for the new Big Brother Naija (BBN) season

She shared a video claiming she had gone home to break the news to her family and received advice from her father

BBNaija Season 9 will officially kick off on Sunday, July 28, with the winner going home with a grand prize of N100 million and a brand new SUV

Ahead of BBNaija's return on Sunday, July 28, a lady, @Kingprisca1, took to TikTok to announce that she was picked for the reality TV show.

@Kingprisca1 caused a huge stir on the social media platform with her claim.

The young lady urged netizens to watch out for her. Photo Credit: @Kingprisca1

In a video, @Kingprisca1 explained that she came home to inform her family members about her selection.

She added that her father gave her advice. Her TikTok video captured her family enjoying their meals in the dining room.

@Kingprisca1 was greeted with disbelief, but the lady insisted she qualified and urged netizens to watch out for her.

Reactions trail BBNaija hopeful's video

user8778696833585 said:

"I don add this video to my favorite don’t worry."

_LAMBO‍ said:

"I am dropping comment again if this true we here for u baby,but please don’t forget wen u get back."

man_like_joecliff said:

"E Sharp as you talk early make we prepare."

Bella’s Scents said:

"Na so dem Dey do u watch am u no go see them."

Ëllahzäcreator said:

"You would be my fave ,but if it is a lie you go see."

Obinna said:

"Please which name will you be answering???"

CAKES IN ISHERI/ IGANDO said:

"Awwwwwnnn you are officially my favorite."

Sych said:

"If I no see you for there I'm coming back to your page."

BBNaija reduces prize money for season 9

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that fans kicked as BBNaija reduced its prize money for the coming season.

It is no longer news that the reality show is a favourite of many Nigerian youths, and many get a chance at instant stardom just by participating in it. Over the years, every new BBNaija season has seen the winner going home with more juicy prizes than the last, but that seems to be a different case in the upcoming season.

After a BBNaija press briefing on July 16, 2024, ahead of the show’s premiere on July 28, news spread that the show organisers had reduced the prize money to N100 million.

Source: Legit.ng