A heartwarming video has emerged on social media, showcasing a Nigerian lady's joy after surprising her parents.

She purchased brand-new parlour chairs and a television, which brought happiness to her mother's face.

Lady praises herself after surprising parents

In a video, the proud lady, identified as @east_side_goddess on TikTok, shared a video of the newly furnished living room, showcasing the comfortable couches and flat-screen television.

While sharing her excitement, she also fired at those who had advised her against sharing her kind acts for her parents online.

In her words:

"This video is for those saying don't post what you do for your parents. Look at how happy my mother is because I bought new chair. I still bought television. I am very proud and they are proud of me. Do you see how cute our parlour looks? This chair no be small money o."

Reactions as lady surprises parents

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

Babycynthia02 said:

"Na me suppose buy am for your mama before?Rest."

@princessstephen01 stated:

"Abeg make we hear. You dey do “all access fans“ or not? Come hear dey stress us."

@Just pearl wrote:

"She don post am beg make una do una own leave talk I'm proud of you too."

@Olasubomi said:

"Ur parlour looks cute keh and thunder faya u too oo. Pesin tag ur page I say make I con check I see say na true."

@bigrosellaofficial said:

"E no concern us. Our own bought chair for themselves, we didn’t have to disgrace dem online dat dey couldn’t afford chairs mtchew."

@BigBarbieSleeky said:

"I’m proud of you too baby. I got an apparent for my Mom in GRA and well furnished. Make them dey talk anyhow. Shalom."

@ExpensiveLady_Presh01 added:

"Make person no post her success videos but una go encourage person to post obituary pictures and burial videos. World people thunder fire una oooo, una go dey celebrate dead more than the living."

Watch the video below:

Lady surprises parents with house

