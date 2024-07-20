A Nigerian lady has shared a video addressing those who had taunted her when she was still single

According to her, they had always mocked her sweeping style and asked if that was how she would sweep in her husband's house

However, the lady who's now married, shared a video showing the robot vacuum cleaner that does the job

A Nigerian lady has silenced her critics by sharing a video showcasing her effortless cleaning routine in her husband's house.

The lady revealed how she was taunted by people over her sweeping style when she was single, with some questioning her effectiveness in a future marital home.

Lady displays robot vacuum cleaner Photo credit: @nwaribeaku/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady gets robot to clean her house

However, the lady stated that she had the last laugh by introducing a robot vacuum cleaner that does the hard work for her.

In the viral TikTok video, shared by @nwaribeaku, she was seen relaxing on a couch, effortlessly raising her legs to let the robot do its magic.

"Is this how you will be sweeping your husband's house? Me now raising my legs for robots to do its work. Shey I'll come and wound myself ni. Soft girl," she captioned the video.

The lady's "soft girl" lifestyle impressed many who stormed the comments to ask questions about the purchase of the robot cleaner.

Reactions as lady shows off robot cleaner

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

Bby ranky said:

"Available 35k."

@ucee asked:

"How much you buy m and where you buy am please?"

@OG DECENTO asked:

"So make I use 300k buy dis trash?? Broom don finish for market?? Am I that lazy?"

@EVERYTHING CEEJAY asked:

"How much is it ma? People will source things directly from suppliers and hike the price and you people will buy, a business I do something I import it's a robot cleaner I thought it was wood before."

@Nessa_Nessa asked:

"De no de see the name there?"

@user5456930897874 asked:

"Wetin be this abeg?"

@iambutelistic said:

"E be like u go reach ur papa house oh."

@Luxurylifestyleguide_ said:

"It doesn’t clean well."

@OBIANUJU wrote:

"Nwaribeaku for a reason!!!!!"

@tochiblings said:

"Odogwu wifeeeeeeeee."

@tochiblings said:

"I no do mistake call you Odogwu wife."

@Favy said:

"I tell my mama say when my time come technology do go everything for me."

@user38116143052824 added:

"Poor man go say e nor dey sweep well."

