A video has surfaced showcasing a little boy's reluctance to leave his grandparents' house after a visit.

The video, shared by his mother, captured the child's react in pain when the time came to bid farewell to his beloved relatives.

Boy refuses to leave grandparents' house

The mother, identified as @kayydawkins on TikTok, shared the video and emphasised her son's love for his grandparents and uncles.

The toddler kept on throwing a tantrum and this caused his mother's decision to let him stay overnight.

"Anybody else's kids go crazy about leaving their grandparents' house? My son was not having it. That boy loves his uncles real bad," she captioned the video.

Reactions as boy refuses to leave grandparents

Social media users who watched the TikTok video shared their experiences of similar struggles.

@Heaven said:

"I’m tell you now he ain’t coming home tomorrow."

@Candace Mccullough wrote:

"I called my son at his granny house today, I said hi baby, he said I don’t want to come home."

@Jocelyn said:

"The flip flops told me everything I needed to know. He is having the time of his life."

@Jennique Ketura wrote:

"This baby is blessed because the grandparents in this generation do not watch their grandkids like this."

@Christine said:

"Our grandbabies get constant TLC when at our houses! We worship the ground they walk on!"

@Manii Mo'Na said:

"He closing the door himself to make sure you leaving. This was to cute the pinky promise."

@Sade’ With The Receipts reacted:

"You leaving me”? Mmkay with the shivers in his voice. As if he didn’t want to hurt moms feelings so he had to pretend like he cared for a bit. Or he wanted to make sure she was actually leaving."

@Sevynn777 added:

"Omg he’s such a little person, so articulate. He wanted to stay with his cousins lol."

