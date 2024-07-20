"Mr Steeze" Farooq Oreagba Arrives Venue Where Fola David Attempts to Break Largest Painting Record
- Ojude Oba festival star Farooq Oreagba has shown support for visual artist Fola David, who is attempting to break the record for the largest painting
- An emerging video showed the moment he arrived at Mobolaji Johnson Arena and was received by visual artist Fola David
- Farooq joins the list of other Nigerian celebrities like chef Hilda Baci and actor Olumide Oworu who have visited to show Fola support
Internet sensation Farooq Oreagba, the star of the 2024 Ojude Oba festival, was recently seen at the place where visual artist Fola David is making the largest drawing in his quest to break a record.
@iceylamarr shared a video on TikTok showing when Farooq showed up.
"Mr #Farouk from the famous Oju ode Festival pulled up to support #FolaDavid for his @Guinness World Records for the Largest drawing in the world.
"Sunday is the Grand finale and everyone is invited to come through.
"Venue: Onikan Stadium, Lagos," @iceylamarr wrote.
In the clip, Fola received Farooq and showed him his image on the large drawing set to be the largest in the world.
Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi, had also been seen at the venue to show Fola support.
Watch the video below:
Reactions trail video of Farooq Oreagba
graciouslopez said:
"To think this man dey the drawing too."
Abeni_Skincare_Supplements said:
"I’m still surprised how rain did not rain omo God is big."
Fx Signals said:
"Farooq baba wiz sure plug."
Samuel Nyakno said:
"My question is what's he drawing?"
Fõ La said:
"Mona rest, don't be unfortunate."
Inv Ex Torh said:
"Omo oduduwa are making history ❤️❤️."
Farooq Oreagba returns to work
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Farooq Oreagba had returned to work after stealing the show at the Ojude Oba festival.
The cancer survivor, who made headlines for his steeze at the prestigious cultural event, wore a suit and carried a bag.
In the clip, a lady in the background was awestruck to see him and quizzed him about his workplace. The man smiled as he gestured while responding to her. It is not clear where and when the new clip was taken.
