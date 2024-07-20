Mixed reactions have trailed the message a young Nigerian man was sent by a lady on WhatsApp

The young man had taken to social media platform TikTok to share the text, saying it broke his heart

Some people wondered why the lady would imply such and argued that the young man was good-looking

A young man, @leo_.fx, has sent social media users into a frenzy as he released the text a lady named Precious sent him.

@leo_.fx shared the WhatsApp message on TikTok.

The young man was broken by the message. Photo Credit: @leo_.fx

The content of the text read:

"You're so funny fr.

"I wish you weren't ugly."

@leo_.fx said the text broke his heart.

Mixed reactions trailed the text as people disagreed with Precious.

People disagreed with the lady

she_is_luchy said:

"I don't think this text is for you because dam.n!!!!! you are so cute."

Omalicha Nwa said:

"You comot emoji from her name or you no comot."

Depressed_Lily‍♀️‍➡️ said:

"Precious don ruin beautiful radiance."

Pheona -Ayi said:

"Ahhh… my jaw dropped lower than I expected."

Mabel001❤️ said:

"I shouted Jesus."

Simisaid:

"Ewooooooonah that sticker funny me pass sorry for the laugh."

Nelly Roberts said:

"But the guy is cute na.

"Abi she dey talk of real life?"

Ify❤️ said:

"Na precious na so them dey do I don see shege."

