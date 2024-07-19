A Nigerian photographer has narrated his encounter with a first-time conductor whom he found out was dumped of N15 million

The photographer noticed that the conductor was so slow in his dealing with passengers and was not sharp like others he knew

It was then he was told the conductor's story about how he was scammed by a fake agent while seeking to relocate to Canada

A man resorted to earning a living as a conductor after a fake agent scammed him of N15 million for Canada relocation.

A Nigerian photographer, @faleyeibrahim, said he had entered the conductor's bus while going to Lagos State University (LASU).

@faleyeibrahim narrated how the conductor was noticeably sluggish, slow and not calculative like other conductors he knew.

"...I also noticed at some point he would cry and just wipe it and continue with the job, this happened about 3 times."

He would later find out the conductor was a first-timer on the job and was recently duped by a fake agent. @faleyeibrahim said he really felt bad for the conductor, who he described as "so handsome." @faleyeibrahim wrote on X:

"Apparently today was his first day as a conductor, he was actually duped.

"He paid about 15m to an agent for relocation to Canada but they duped him. I could feel the sorrows every time he cried.

"That resulted in him to start the conductor's work, at least he would survive..."

Read the man's story below:

People sympathise with the conductor

@AderounmuZaina1 said:

"This same thing happened to my friend, he’s been battling this for 2 years and hasn’t recovered till now… he most times feel suicidal and that issue has landed him in more debt. I pray Allah ease all his affairs."

@AAAbdelkadir said:

"This is so worrisome!

"I have someone who was duped both in Lagos and now in Kano and this has cost him around 18M.

"We like to stay together but whenever I see him I get disturbed because I can't just imagine what's going on with him.

"May Allah replace all his loss."

@tawfiqa_MD said:

"Subhanallah .

"This is so heartbreaking .

"I pray he overcomes it.

"Only God knows what would be going through his mind."

@moxiestorm said:

"A vendor nearly ran off with my 7500 and I somehow got a hold of numbers of people that knew him personally and got my money back. Much more someone dupes me of 15million. Maybe it is just me but i’m not accepting my fate and doing nothing."

@UmarFaruq544 said:

"Omo, May Almighty be with him this trying time and restore all he has lost."

@dansatty said:

"This is disheartening!!

"May God help him get back on his feet."

