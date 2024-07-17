Outrage has greeted the shocking actions a man took after finding out his girlfriend slept with two people at the same time

The man shared the acts he carried out to deal with his girlfriend and revealed she does not know

People criticised him for wrecking such damage to the lady for cheating as his story went viral online

A man has caused a commotion online over how he dealt with his girlfriend who had a threesome.

The man said he found out about his girlfriend's act without her knowledge.

He said he burnt her certificate. The images used here are for illustration purposes and are unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: Juanmonino, Azndc

Source: Getty Images

To deal with her, he got her phone hacked and wiped all her account balance with no trace. He added that he burnt her school certificate.

Defending his action, the man said he believes there must be consequences for every action. His story was sent to X influencer @Wizarab10 as an anonymous message and got people angry.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the tweet below:

Outrage trailed the man's action

@degraden1 said:

"Lol she’s a cheat, and she deserves bad things done to her ngl but if you were in a country who abides by law like USA, you’re definitely not only reimbursing her for everything you did, you will do jail time.

"If she does a 3some, confront her and break up with her.

"Life is honestly very simple.

"We make things hard for ourselves cause this matter would definitely go beyond she cheating and you wiping her account or whatever."

@MBANZAPAULA said:

"I hope you are not the one that did that to her because if you did, may the worst also locate you.

"You could have sought other consequences and not her school certs and money."

@fadererah_ said:

"School certificate burned or what am I ready?

"When you are not under a spell."

@michaelEnwankwo said:

"But this is extreme.

"Her certificate? You can actually be prosecuted for it."

@leeymackk said:

"This is wickedness please this better be a joke though, why burn her certificate cuz she had threesome!?"

@DIAMONDDGREAT said:

"It’s not even enough self.

"You can poison her drink or food.

"Werey."

@emmy4life02 said:

"I hope you didn't do all those things just to get back at her. Move on & leave her to her cheating life as a mature man."

Legit.ng reported that a man had cried out after a girlfriend he did everything for cheated on him.

Man plots deadly revenge against cheating girlfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had hatched a revenge plan against his cheating girlfriend.

The man's revenge plot was contained in an anonymous message X influencer @Wizarab10 shared.

In the anonymous message, the man said he recently found out his girlfriend cheated on him, but she doesn't know he is aware.

Source: Legit.ng