A young Nigerian man who built his house past the lintel level celebrated himself on TikTok with a video

On the day the construction work started, his pastor was there to bless him and pray for the successful completion of the building

Despite the fact that he was yet to roof the building at the end of the clip, many people "tapped" into his blessing

A young Nigerian man who made it in life and started his building project has made a video about it.

The man's viral clip showed the moment laborers worked on site when the project's foundation started.

House with parapet design

During the building's groundwork, his pastor came around to pray for the construction and the young landlord (@confirmation_btc).

At the end of the video, the building was past the lintel level, with its parapet completed. There was no roof.

Many young Nigerians who wished to achieve his kind of success congratulated the young man.

Reactions:

nwamummy34# said:

"I know I have not build my own but what our youth is doing this days is good building of house is the number 1 in a man's life congratulations bro."

Devis Daniel said:

"Big congrats I’ll never stop congratulating people until I’ll congrats too."

Ejimadu wisdom ihunanya said:

"Is this a sign God. Early this year na Japa sound de appear for my fyp, finally I japa to US. Now na house videos de appear. Anyways congratulations bro. Na so I do till e reach me."

Heisjovial said:

"Congratulations. This one way I Dey video of people wey build house since day before yesterday hmm I pray make my own come oo."

August29th said:

"Congratulations me and my family are next oo."

Celestinaodion said:

"Congratulations I tap from this blessings upon me and my husband in Jesus Christ mighty name of Nazareth Amen."

