A Nigerian lady has shared a lovely video showing the customised water bottle her mother made for herself

According to the new bride, her mother made the bottle with her wedding picture to tell the world that her daughter was married

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to applaud the mother's heartwarming gesture

A video has emerged on social media, showcasing a mother's unique display of fulfilment over her daughter's marriage.

The woman's newlywed daughter was amazed to see her mother's customised water bottle adorned with pictures from her wedding day.

Proud mum makes customised water bottle with daughter's wedding photo Photo credit: @mrs_babale1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Nigerian mum overjoyed over daughter's union

The mother had made the water bottle for herself, as a way to proudly show off her daughter's union to the world.

In a video, the proud daughter, @mrs_babale1, on TikTok, displayed a water bottle with a lovely picture from her wedding day.

She captioned the video:

"POV: My mother made a water bottle with my wedding pics so she can carry around. The world must know that her daughter is married."

Reactions as lady displays mum's customised bottle

The TikTok video quickly went viral, with social media users applauding the mother's heartwarming gesture.

@Aye's Closet said:

"African mothers and showing off. Now believe me when I say she's taking that to every women's gathering with it on the table."

@adira reacted:

"Reminds me of when I graduated from school and my mother wouldn't stop announcing to everyone who visited house. They are always happy with our achievements."

@pthouseofbeauty said:

"African Mothers are so sweet. I love."

@olivia wrote:

"Congratulations."

@userProfit said:

"So sweet my dear you’re lucky to have her."

@Queenloveth said:

"Before nko."

