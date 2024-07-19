A brilliant female student of Deeper Life High School is among the 13 best JAMB UTME candidates for the year 2024

The list of the highest-scoring UTME candidates for 2024 showed that Ezenwoko Zara Valerie had 365 marks

She scored 84 in English language, 95 in mathematics, 95 in physics and 91 in chemistry

A student of Deeper Life High School is among the top JAMB candidates for 2024.

Ezenwoko Zara Valerie's name is on the list of the 13 highest-scoring candidates in the 2024 UTME.

Ezenwokeo Zara Valerie scored 365 in UTME 2024. Photo credit: Facebook/Deeper Life High School and X/JAMB.

The Deeper Life High School's had earlier shared Ezenwoko's name as the school's best JAMB candidate for 2024.

Ezenwoko, who hails from Abia state, scored 365 to be placed sixth on the JAMB list.

A breakdown of Ezenwoko's JAMB result showed that she 84 in English language, 95 in mathematics, 95 in physics and 91 in chemistry.

The Deeper Life High School said:

"Celebrate with us as two hundred and ten (210) students of DLHS scored 300 and above across all campuses, in the 2024 UTME with Ezenwoko Zara securing the highest score of 365!"

Reactions from Facebook users

Salami David Adeola said:

"Congratulations, more of it in Jesus mighty name Amen."

Maria Solomon said:

"Congratulations to us, DLHS family. By God's grace, we will do it greater in WAEC and NECO in Jesus might name Amen."

Fawale Tunde said:

"Gracious God, you're wonderful God indeed. Great grace upon DLHS."

Favour Godwin said:

"Congratulations to us all, I am a proud parent of DLHS Lagos campus."

Ruth Oheha said:

"I declare next year will see another grand breaking result in Jesus name. Congratulations to you all."

Friday Ezekiel said:

"Congratulations to every successful Dlhs student, staff and parent. Higher heights in Jesus' Name."

Another school shares JAMB results

A secondary school in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, had released some of the best JAMB UTME results recorded by its students.

The school shared the UTME results of 10 students, indicating that they scored between 311 and 355.

The best performer among the students is David, who scored 355 marks, followed by a female student with 346.

