Two ladies who went to the mountain to pray took some time to perform the trending gwo gwo gwo ngwo challenge

They appear to be white garment church members but their performance of the challenge created by Brain Jotter thrilled netizens

They danced to the song recorded in 1983 by Gentleman Mike Ejeagha which was made popular after Brain Jotter danced to it

Two ladies dressed in white garments jumped the trending gwo gwo gwo ngwo challenge created by Brain Jotter.

The ladies danced to 'Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche' by Mike Ejeagha which became a viral sensation after Brain Jotter used it for a funny dance.

The ladies in white garments danced to 'Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche' by Mike Ejeagha while doing Brain Jotter's gwo gwo gwo ngwo challenge. Photo: Instagram/Brain Jotter and TikTok/Michael Eunice.

Source: TikTok

The two ladies jumped on the gwo gwo gwo ngwo dance moves while on a mounatin.

In the video posted on TikTok by Michael Eunice, the ladies said they were at the mountain for prayers.

They said:

Finally guys, we don do our own challenge oooo. Tho na prayer we go for before we land for gwo gwo gwo trance. I just understand the name Brain Jotter today! Ah the brain is there."

The meaning of gwo gwo gwo ngwo challenge

The gwo gwo gwo ngwo dance challenge was created from 'Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche', a folklore released in 1983 by Gentleman Mike Ejeagha.

The song is part of his 'Akuko Na Egwu' album, but it found serious traction among young people in 2024.

This came after skit maker Brain Jotter used it to do a hilarious dance, which led other people, including celebrities, to copy him.

As the challenge reached fever pitch, Brain Jotter went to Enugu state to visit Mike Ejeagha and donated N2 million to the 95-year-old singer.

Watch the video below:

Man visits Gentleman Mike Ejeagha's house in Enugu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man visited Gentleman Mike Ejeagha, Nigeria's foremost Igbo folklorist, known for his engaging songs and stories.

The man said he had fallen in love with Ejeagha and, therefore, had to pay him a visit at his home.

Gentleman Mike Ejeagha is the brain behind 'Onye Isi Oche', a song that has been trending on TikTok.

Source: Legit.ng