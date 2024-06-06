A man shared the story of how he met his wife on Facebook when he was still in school and had little or nothing

A Nigerian man is happy that he has finally married the woman who stood by him in critical times.

The man, @mcoropo1, said he met his wife while he was in school, still struggling to pay his school fees.

The man said his wife supported him. Photo credit: TikTok/@mcoropo1.

He noted that he was selling moi moi in school so as to be able to pay his school fees.

MC noted that he would hawk moi moi early in the morning before hurrying off to attend classes.

He was able to graduate from school and proceeded to under his one year mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

When he was done with his youth service, he invited his girlfriend to the ceremony and proposed to her.

MC's girlfriend said yes to the proposal, and they are now happily married as husband and wife.

According to the story he shared on TikTok, his wife is currently expecting a baby.

Social media reactions as man shares how he met his wife

@Brain72 said:

"Thank God say you marry her o. Because at that age coming to look for man in Eruwa."

@Mhizclassiq01 said:

"Wow God bless your union. If she don’t mind can I send her hairs? Nnew wig. No hard feelings, just to show her love. Say me hi to her."

@Samson_elpallek said:

"After all the support, the first thing you give back na belle, my guy."

