A young boy caught attention after his fluent foreign accent, inspired by cartoon movies, was featured in a viral clip.

In the video, he passionately explained how his love for cartoons helped him adopt a British accent effortlessly.

Little boy speaks British English. Photo credit: @kingkendara

Source: TikTok

The video, which @kingkendara shared, also showcased his impressive ability to switch between Nigerian pidgin and British accents without error.

Watch the video below:

Kids speak clean Queen English

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a group of Nigerian children have become viral sensations on TikTok after participating in the British accent challenge.

The challenge involves speaking English with a British accent and using typical British phrases and slang.

The children, who are all students of the same school, recorded a video of themselves introducing their names, ages, and hobbies in a flawless British accent.

Source: Legit.ng