A Nigerian mother has shared a funny video on TikTok showing her son's behaviour during his photo shoot

In the video, the mother dressed her son in a cultural attire for Igbo chiefs, but the boy kept on removing his red cap

Social media users who watched the video did not hesitate to share their similar experiences in the comments

A Nigerian mother's humorous video on TikTok showcased her son's behaviour during a photo shoot.

The boy, dressed in traditional Igbo chief attire, persistently removed his red cap, leaving his mother and the photographer in stitches.

Little boy causes drama during photo shoot session Photo credit: @lolosmb956/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Boy refuses to wear cap during photo shoot

His mother, identified as @lolosmb956 on TikTok, shared the entertaining clip with the caption: "How my baby's photo shoot went. Kids will test you."

The boy's refusal to wear the cap, repeatedly removing it despite attempts by the photographer and others to put it back on his head, amused viewers who watched the clip.

Reactions as boy causes drama during photo shoot

Social media users who watched the funny TikTok clip shared similar experiences in the comments section.

@OmaAnny said:

"Your hubby really get patience i swear."

@user2488350014768 said:

"Igwe no wan rule una kingdom again."

@YISHAT said:

"My baby second, this was me and his dad on Tuesday."

@rosepeters said:

"The fact that he follow una clap and still remove the cap."

@Omalicha AB said:

"My own photographer that time na ogbanje. Dey form rubbish. I rushed n change them."

@MarionMami said:

"You no take permission from am before you go buy all those things."

@Natasha commented:

"Who is the person laughing at the background cus I laughed with the person."

@Mummy_Jay said:

"Chai my son didn’t stress me at all during his 1st birthday photoshoot but I have a feeling he’ll stress me during his 4th year shoot. He showed me shege during his grad shoot."

@Uche Christian said:

"Kids will test ur patience but don't panic 'cose ur photographer na baddie."

@dorcasdosh22 reacted:

"You guys didn’t inform him about this shoot on time nor dey rush mazii."

@jellydove added:

"The smile self no go allow the parent vex. He just dey stress dem playfully."

Watch the video below:

Little girl sleeps off during photo shoot

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl suddenly dozed off on a chair during her photo shoot session.

In a video, her mother and the photographer tried their best to wake her up to no avail.

Source: Legit.ng