A heartwarming video has surfaced online, showing a mentally challenged woman dancing happily on the road while carrying her baby on her back.

The unidentified woman's infectious energy and joyful moves have captured the hearts of many, with some passers-by stopping to watch her perform.

Mentally challenged woman dances sweetly Photo credit: @maley5422/TikTok.

Mentally challenged woman creates epic scene

The video, shared by @maley5422 on TikTok, has gone viral on social media with many praising the woman's dance moves.

While sharing the video, Maley warned people to stay off the mother and her child, stating that anyone who dares to touch the baby would face the wrath of the protective mother, despite her mental state.

"If you wan see trouble, just touch her baby," she said.

Reactions trail mentally challenged mother's dance

The TikTok video sparked an outpouring of support and admiration for the mother, with many commenters praising her.

@God's blessings said:

"Please how can I get that child? That child need real love. He/she so cute. I need the baby please. I need baby."

@itzslimkeji1 asked:

"Who else noticed it that she’s very neat?"

@Simicares said:

"I actually wanted to help this young lady if she was willing to go to a rehab and for the child to have a better future am ready to nurture to some level in education, but everything prove abortive."

@Dankay added:

"Simple arrange with her family and the police for the baby, give her food put sleeping drugs there and take the child from her."

Watch the video below:

Mentally challenged woman delivers baby boy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mentally challenged woman in Anambra state gave birth to a beautiful baby boy.

The woman and her child were reportedly rescued and rushed to Onitsha General Hospital after the delivery.

