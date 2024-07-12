A Nigerian man who got a visa to study in the UK is wondering if he should still take it or stay back in the country

The man said after getting the UK study visa, he got another opportunity as he was offered a job in Nigeria

He said he got a job in Nigeria as a managing director of a firm and he is wondering if he should take the job or travel

A man applied for a UK study visa, and his application to study in the country was approved.

However, after he got the UK visa, he also got a job in Nigeria, and he is now wondering which option to pick.

The man also got a job. Photo credit: Getty Images: Tim Roberts and Aaron Foster.

According to a story shared on TikTok by @king_kriyl, the man was offered a job in Nigeria as a company managing director.

After getting the job, he started contemplating if he should still travel abroad or stay back in Nigeria.

The story has it that the job of an MD would pay the man N5 million if he stays back in Nigeria.

See the story below:

Reactions as man gets UK study visa

@soneye funmilola said:

"I won’t advise anyone to come here on a student visa, not with these bipolar laws."

@Mide_shabs said:

"Oga take your 5m monthly job Abeg. Certainty is better than uncertainty."

@Daramola Olaitan Ola said:

"Take your 5m and enjoy your life."

@TGSWANKY said:

"Omo, make him take the job oo for Nigeria if he's sure of the 5m as his salary."

@Chidera said:

"Salary of 5mil monthly? Baba is really confused if that is the case?"

@nanojon said:

"Omo take the job. We way dey UK hum hum."

@Harry said:

"Differ your admission for a year and work for a year."

