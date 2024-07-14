A Nigerian lady who reportedly rejected a proposal from a man has spoken after the episode went viral on social media

The lady posted another video, saying she was grateful for how the man helped her while she was in school

She said contrary to public opinion, she did not reject the man's proposal because he he was spraying her N20 notes

A Nigerian lady who reportedly refused to accept a man's proposal has shared a video telling her side of the story.

The lady had gone viral online after a video showed her rejecting a ring offered to her by a man some people believed to be her lover.

Buch reportedly rejected a man who proposed to her. Photo credit: TikTok/@prettybuchi001.

In the video recorded on her signout day at school, Pretty Buchi is seen walking away from the man kneeling before her. Some have accused her of planning the video beforehand.

It was insinuated that the man trained her in school. But Buchi said the man helped her but was not entirely responsible for her education.

She also said she did not reject the man's proposal because he sprayed her N20 notes.

Buchi said the reason she rejected the man was between her and God.

DELSU student accused of catching cruise with proposal

Some social media users have tackled Buchi, accusing her of catching cruise unnecessarily and noting that she was telling lies.

Some accused her of planning a fake proposal to grow her social media account.

The proposal video has however continued to trend, becoming a topic for discussion and appearing as one of the most searched clips on TikTok with the caption:

"DELSU student that rejected ring yesterday."

The viral video, posted by @slaywithbella07, now has 1.3 million views. Bella, a student at Delta State University, said Buchi was her coursemate.

Buch is yet to respond to those accusing her of playing pranks on social media.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Buchi's video

@shopwith9ice said:

"Make una no mind the girl and the boy. Na popularity dem de find. That tin na plan work."

@ĆØŁŁÍŃŚ said:

"She dey use this opportunity dey grow her account."

@RÃYMØÑD said:

"God see person wey reject marriage proposal. Who go marry grandma now?"

Man and his wife go viral

In a related story, a Nigerian lady and her husband are trending on TikTok because of the simplicity of their wedding, which was held recently.

The lady was dressed in a simple outfit, and the wedding was not elaborate, as there were only a few family and friends in attendance.

Many people who saw the video on TikTok said the marriage would last because it looked like it was built on true love.

