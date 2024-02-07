A Nigerian lady and her husband are trending on TikTok because of the simplicity of their wedding, which was held recently

The lady was simply dressed, and the wedding was not elaborate, as there were only a few family and friends in attendance

Many people who saw the video on TikTok said the marriage would last because it looks like it is built on true love

A video showing a simple wedding ceremony has gone viral and received one million views on TikTok.

In the video, which was shared by @obedchukwuthefirst, the bride was dressed in a wrapper and a black polo shirt matched with Crocs.

The bride was praised for her simplicity. Photo credit: TikTok/@obedchukwuthefirst.

Source: TikTok

It is not clear if it was the actual wedding or the introduction ceremony, but she was given a cup of palm wine to locate her husband, and this is usually done during 'igba nkwu.'

When the lady located her husband, she knelt before him and gave him the cup of palm wine.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The man collected the cup and drank a little of the wine and also gave it to his wife to drink.

The video is trending because of the simplicity of the whole thing. Some argued that it could just be the introduction ceremony, but others said they would like their own wedding to be that simple.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a simple wedding

@Goodyxchange said:

"This marriage will last forever."

@amazing commented:

"Why the man kit well the lady wear that thing and he allowed it. Anyway I no dey put mouth for relationship matter."

@victor158 reacted:

"God please I need a wife that is like a friend and like a sister. God, please just do only this one thing for me God, please."

@SLIMBERRY commented:

"Happiness and peace of mind is all that matters."

@Stanley Ugwu said:

"The most humble traditional wedding I have see soo. God bless the woman for understanding and accepting you."

Bride gets nice gift during her wedding

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that it was a joyful moment when two friends stormed a wedding with an unexpected gift for the bride.

In a trending clip, the bride opened the box thinking it contained a pair of shoes, but it had about N4 million in it.

The bride was surprised beyond words after she opened the box and saw the money and the written note.

Source: Legit.ng