Businessman and cryptocurrency trader, Blord answered a man who asked him about his financial standing

Blord said he could buy new houses every week if he wanted because he is a millionaire in dollars

Blord said the house he lives in is worth N1 billion and that he is a billionaire in naira, based on his income and investments

Cryptocurrency trader, Blord has cleared the air on how much he is worth in naira and dollar.

While he did not mention a particular amount, Blord, who is from Anambra state, said he can buy a house every week if he wishes.

Cryptocurrency trader says his Rolls Royce car is worth N600 million. Photo credit: TikTok/@tradelikeapro_.

Blood was speaking to @tradelikeapro_, who asked him if he was a billionaire or a millionaire.

Blord said his house is worth N1 billion and that his Rolls Royce is worth N600 million.

He noted that his wife's car is also worth N80 million. He insisted that he has houses in Lagos worth N100 million.

On the final analysis, Blord said he is a billionaire in naira but a millionaire in dollars.

Reactions as Blord shares his financial worth

@DONCALA001 said:

"One day I’ll be a billionaire."

@Prince life said:

"I get the idea. Na money for registration, website development and launch."

@estherlucky2982 said:

"Omo he is supposed to be among the richest men in Nigeria not Dangote sef. He is just so humble."

@chilavert said:

"If I make 100m every week I will upgrade every family from my village."

@privatedesygato said:

"Please I need money for food. Help me."

@Holar shmurda said:

"I’m a millionaire in dollars and I’m a billionaire in naira."

@shaker7727 said:

"This guy should be richer than Davido and Wizkid."

@miracle nnadozie said:

"They way una dey call million here de off me."

Blord shares throwback photos

Businessman Blord went down memory lane to recall how he rose from zero naira in his account to becoming a billionaire.

Blord said he was only worth about $3,000 (N4 million) in 2019, but his net worth increased to $70,000 (N96 million) in 2021.

Blord, who is a cryptocurrency boss, said he was worth nothing in 2017, but he will be worth N27 billion in 2024.

