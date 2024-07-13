Global site navigation

Local editions

"Millionaire in Dollars": Crypto Trader From Anambra Breaks Silence on His Yearly Income in Naira
People

"Millionaire in Dollars": Crypto Trader From Anambra Breaks Silence on His Yearly Income in Naira

by  Israel Usulor 2 min read
  • Businessman and cryptocurrency trader, Blord answered a man who asked him about his financial standing
  • Blord said he could buy new houses every week if he wanted because he is a millionaire in dollars
  • Blord said the house he lives in is worth N1 billion and that he is a billionaire in naira, based on his income and investments

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Cryptocurrency trader, Blord has cleared the air on how much he is worth in naira and dollar.

While he did not mention a particular amount, Blord, who is from Anambra state, said he can buy a house every week if he wishes.

Blord speaks on his wealth.
Cryptocurrency trader says his Rolls Royce car is worth N600 million. Photo credit: TikTok/@tradelikeapro_.
Source: UGC

Blood was speaking to @tradelikeapro_, who asked him if he was a billionaire or a millionaire.

Blord said his house is worth N1 billion and that his Rolls Royce is worth N600 million.

Read also

After saving for 1 year and 6 months, young man breaks his 3 piggy banks, packs out N5.3 million

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He noted that his wife's car is also worth N80 million. He insisted that he has houses in Lagos worth N100 million.

On the final analysis, Blord said he is a billionaire in naira but a millionaire in dollars.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Blord shares his financial worth

@DONCALA001 said:

"One day I’ll be a billionaire."

@Prince life said:

"I get the idea. Na money for registration, website development and launch."

@estherlucky2982 said:

"Omo he is supposed to be among the richest men in Nigeria not Dangote sef. He is just so humble."

@chilavert said:

"If I make 100m every week I will upgrade every family from my village."

@privatedesygato said:

"Please I need money for food. Help me."

@Holar shmurda said:

"I’m a millionaire in dollars and I’m a billionaire in naira."

Read also

"Throw her away pls": Nigerians react as man who gave girlfriend N15k shows food she cooked

@shaker7727 said:

"This guy should be richer than Davido and Wizkid."

@miracle nnadozie said:

"They way una dey call million here de off me."

Blord shares throwback photos

Businessman Blord went down memory lane to recall how he rose from zero naira in his account to becoming a billionaire.

Blord said he was only worth about $3,000 (N4 million) in 2019, but his net worth increased to $70,000 (N96 million) in 2021.

Blord, who is a cryptocurrency boss, said he was worth nothing in 2017, but he will be worth N27 billion in 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Israel Usulor avatar

Israel Usulor (Human-Interest editor) Israel Usulor is a journalist who has 9 years of experience. He worked at The Prime Newspaper and has published articles in TheCable Newspaper. Israel graduated with distinction from Fidei Polytechnic (Mass Commun, 2016). Israel has interviewed Zannah Mustapha, the man who helped negotiate the release of Chibok Girls, and Kunle Adeyanju, who rode a bike from London to Lagos. He covered exclusive stories on Chef Dami during her Guinness World Records cookathon. Email: israel.usulor@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: